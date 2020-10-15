Save Our Stages Fest streams live

Chad M. Cox
Time was when Chris Stapleton sang cover songs. Same with the Rolling Stones and the Beatles. It’s where many if not most singers begin.
So it goes with Chad M. Cox. The 26-year-old from North Tazewell, Virginia, debuts at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday. Long of hair and stout of voice, Cox could play the part of an ’80s hair metal band singer.
But he’s not so easily bottlenecked into one style. Instead, Cox has covered country to grunge rock, George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” to Alice in Chains’ “Nutshell.” Now that’s range. Originals fill in the gaps between such interpretations as Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy” and Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page.” Come away? Cox sounds like a comer, a song seeker and singer of note worthy of a crowd and its ear.
Save Our Stages Fest
Imagine days with no light and nights of silence.
That’s reality during the pandemic for dozens of venues that stage live music across America. Many have permanently closed. Many more cling upon the precipice of closure.
That’s where Save Our Stages Fest enters the fray. Set to stream live Friday through Sunday from a wide variety of famous venues, including Harlem’s Apollo and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Save Our Stages features a strong lineup of rock to pop to country stars.
Participants include rock’s Foo Fighters and country’s Reba McEntire. Pop’s Miley Cyrus looks to chime in, as well as Alabama Shakes' earth-quaking singer Brittany Howard. Hip-hop fans have Macklemore and The Roots to tune in for, just as old-school soul aficionados can embrace the classic style of Leon Bridges. It’s huge, the lineup. It’s larger, the cause.
Beacon Jams
Few have melded classical music with rock to make as much sense as Trey Anastasio.
The mastermind founder of rock’s quintessential jam band Phish, Anastasio steps out for Beacon Jams, an eight-week run from New York City’s famed Beacon Theatre. Week two stages Friday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. via livestream and each Friday thereafter through Nov. 27.
Sans live audience, Anastasio instead will interact with viewers amid a wild mix of performances. Anticipate acoustic and electric music as wrapped in an eclectic bow. Per his 30-plus year history with Phish and solo work, he’s as apt to perform an Iron Maiden metal song as he is to twang to a Merle Haggard honky-tonker. It’s a free show. However, donations accepted will benefit Phish’s WaterWheel Foundation and its new Divided Sky Fund.
Music Notes
Last Tuesday night in Bristol, Tennessee, seemed like any other. Traffic meandered along State Street. Smatterings of patrons strolled along the sidewalks.
Yet on a stage behind Delta Blues BBQ, music happened. Yet not just any music. Songs in the key of excellence painted the darkened sky blue while an enthralled audience of 15 or so listened, many unable to turn away.
Blountville’s Tim White partnered with Bristol’s David Peterson. White played banjo and occasionally guitar. He sang a few. Peterson played a Martin guitar he called Hylo and sang as few can. For instance, a family from Chicago sat in the back, dining on barbecue when White and Peterson began. Food brought them, music kept them there until the last note was performed.
Several songs in, Peterson ambled to the microphone for his first performance in Bristol in several years. He reached into Johnny Paycheck’s life-kissed catalog for “Apartment No. 9.” Thus armed, Peterson sang as if lonely, sang as if he’d lost his only love. A tear gathered in his voice, draped the song’s lyrics and clung upon that which makes country music country. He moved all who heard.
Later, he dipped into Dan Seals’ terrain for the love-gone-wrong “All That Glitters Is Not Gold.” When he reached the line, “But, oh, sometimes I think about you,” Peterson’s voice rose high as if for a cloud, dipped low as if into the heart, and came up to touch as if in a plea. He struck as real.
A lady among the family from Chicago stepped up to speak to Peterson and White during a short break.
“When you sang that song,” she said in regards to “All That Glitters Is Not Gold,” “you made me cry.”
Now that’s music at its best.
A night later, Peterson sat alone on the stage in Cumberland Square Park. He reprised “Apartment No. 9” for an audience of one. A person on a nearby sidewalk stopped, stood and listened. When he was done, Peterson noted why he moved to Bristol in the spring.
Of note, the native of Massachusetts and touring musician has lived in Dallas, Louisiana and, for about the past 25 years, Nashville.
“The Birthplace of Country Music, now that’s the place for me,” said Peterson, who for more than two decades has fronted critically acclaimed bluegrass band 1946. “I love the fact that there’s less people here. I’ve had nothing but great experiences here so far.”
At least one family from Chicago is mighty happy that Peterson has decided to make his home in Bristol.
Guitar wizard Joe Bonamassa delivers a dazzling batch of song in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Strum up www.jbonamassa.com. Click a link, supply an email address. Moments later, a full album of 12 sizzling guitar-driven songs from Joe Bonamassa will be sent to you for easy download.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
