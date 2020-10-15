Save Our Stages Fest streams live

Last Tuesday night in Bristol, Tennessee, seemed like any other. Traffic meandered along State Street. Smatterings of patrons strolled along the sidewalks.

Yet on a stage behind Delta Blues BBQ, music happened. Yet not just any music. Songs in the key of excellence painted the darkened sky blue while an enthralled audience of 15 or so listened, many unable to turn away.

Blountville’s Tim White partnered with Bristol’s David Peterson. White played banjo and occasionally guitar. He sang a few. Peterson played a Martin guitar he called Hylo and sang as few can. For instance, a family from Chicago sat in the back, dining on barbecue when White and Peterson began. Food brought them, music kept them there until the last note was performed.

Several songs in, Peterson ambled to the microphone for his first performance in Bristol in several years. He reached into Johnny Paycheck’s life-kissed catalog for “Apartment No. 9.” Thus armed, Peterson sang as if lonely, sang as if he’d lost his only love. A tear gathered in his voice, draped the song’s lyrics and clung upon that which makes country music country. He moved all who heard.