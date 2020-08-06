Sam Collie and the Roustabouts treats fans to 'rock, blues and soul in its simplest forms'

Freight trains rock ’n’ roll with a bluesy howl and a soulful scream.
Likewise Sam Collie.
Thumb a ride with freightliner Sam Collie and the Roustabouts on Saturday at the Cascade Draft House on State Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee. Watch in person. Watch online. Either way, the Johnson City resident provides a wicked homebrew as if served on tap.
“We don’t put our fingers down on just one genre,” said Collie. “There’s definitely elements of rock, blues for sure. There’s a lot of soul influences. We usually say it’s rock, blues and soul in its simplest forms.”
Collie grew up in a household where music permeated. Sounds of soul’s Sam & Dave welded with those of rock’s Kinks as well as the blues-rock of Jimi Hendrix. Otis Redding? Why, yes indeed.
“It’s always here in my house,” Collie, 16, said. “Music is always playing. I grew up singing, jamming out in the back seat of the car.”
By the age of 8, Collie owned a guitar. For him learning amounted to reading, writing, arithmetic — and rock ’n’ roll.
“I wrote my first song in fourth grade,” the rising junior at Providence Academy said. “It was called ‘My Lord.’ It’s pretty basic. I dig it up every once in a while to play.”
Writing and performing his own songs is central to the musician within Sam Collie. He plays covers onstage, yet about two-thirds of his show emanates from his originals.
“I’d like to get to the point where we play almost all originals,” Collie said. “I hit on a lot of topics from song to song. Recently, I’ve been writing love songs because I’ve had a girlfriend since February.”
Newly written efforts from Collie include a ballad, “No Strings Attached,” as well as a neo-soul stirrer, “No More That Could Ask For.” Another, “Morning Alarm,” provides a cautionary tale.
“It’s how time can get away from you when times are good,” Collie said. “That one is kind of a soul song, singer-songwriter soul.”
An old soul musically, Collie first performed onstage in 2018.
“The first time I played, it was at an open mic, and I was terrified,” he said. “It’s a fun time now. Not many nerves. It’s a good time.”
He formed his band, the Roustabouts, midway through last year. Together, they’re a taut trio, one that exhibits well on Collie’s six-song EP, the prophetically titled “Will I Ever See the Sun Again?”
“That’s a song I wrote for my mom,” he said. “She has always hated winter because the days are shorter so much. It says we can place our trust in God when times are hard.”
Now that’s something for folks to chew on during the pandemic. Down the road apiece, Collie indicated that college coupled with music appears most redolently in his dream of dreams.
“I’m hoping to go to college to major in songwriting or music production,” Collie said. “I’m looking at Belmont University in Nashville or MTSU (Middle Tennessee State University, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee). I’m looking at making a career in music.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!