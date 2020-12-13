On the Record: Why is Iggy Pop considered the founder of punk rock?

Q: I’ve seen references to Iggy Pop in which he is referred to as the founder of punk rock. I have never heard any of his music and wonder why he is given the credit for starting this form of rock music.
A: While it is quite likely many readers have never knowingly heard any of Pop’s music, we suspect many of you have heard about him and his reputation for being a hard-rocking performer. Born James Newell Osterberg on April 21, 1947, in Muskegon, Michigan, he began his musical career as a drummer, fascinated by nontraditional musical instruments and mechanical sounds. He formed his first band, the Iguanas, in the early ’60s. Although he was influenced initially by the blues, by 1967 he had formed the Psychedelic Stooges with brothers Ron (guitar) and Scott (drums) Asheton and bassist Dave Alexander. Their music was decidedly heavier than anything else that was being played at the time. It was around this time that he began calling himself Iggy (named in honor of his first band, the Iguanas) Pop. The band’s name was also shortened to just the Stooges. His performances became legendary for his lack of regard for his physical self. He would often leave the stage bloodied. Their first two albums, “The Stooges” (1969) and “Funhouse” (1970), although largely unnoticed by the public when released, are now viewed as classic rock albums that mark the official beginning of punk rock.
Q: There is a song with the refrain “Annie had a baby, she can’t work no more.” Do you know the artist and/or album this is from?
A: The song, called “Annie Had a Baby,” was written by Henry Glover and originally performed by Hank Ballard and the Midnighters. The song’s genesis is quite interesting. In 1954, Hank Ballard and the Midnighters caused a stir with their song, “Work with Me, Annie,” which included some rather suggestive lyrics. The story goes that a West Coast DJ joked that if listeners liked the song, then they might also enjoy the sequel, “Annie Had a Baby.” Requests for the song started pouring in. However, the problem was that there was no such song. Syd Nathan, an eccentric and canny entrepreneur for whom Hank Ballard and the Midnighters had recorded, didn’t let that stop him. He saw a chance to cash in on the popularity of the first song. He quickly got his business partner, Henry Glover, to write the already-titled sequel. Both songs reached No. 1 on the R&B charts. “Work with Me, Annie” and “Annie Had a Baby” — and another “answer” song, “Annie’s Aunt Fannie” — can be found on the album, “Hank Ballard and the Midnighters: Greatest Juke Box Hits.”
Q: I was a big fan of the drama “House” starring Hugh Laurie. Can you tell me the name of the theme song for the show?
A: The short theme music heard at the beginning of the television show “House” is from a song called “Teardrop” by Massive Attack. Formed in Bristol, England, in 1987, Massive Attack were pioneers of the hypnotic dance music known as trip-hop. On many Massive Attack songs, vocals are performed by guest singers, and “Teardrop” is no exception. The song features Elizabeth Fraser of the Scottish band, Cocteau Twins. “Teardrop” is from the band’s third album, “Mezzanine.” The album peaked at No. 1 in the UK in May 1998 while “Teardrop” reached No. 10.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
