On the Record: Why is Iggy Pop considered the founder of punk rock?

A: While it is quite likely many readers have never knowingly heard any of Pop’s music, we suspect many of you have heard about him and his reputation for being a hard-rocking performer. Born James Newell Osterberg on April 21, 1947, in Muskegon, Michigan, he began his musical career as a drummer, fascinated by nontraditional musical instruments and mechanical sounds. He formed his first band, the Iguanas, in the early ’60s. Although he was influenced initially by the blues, by 1967 he had formed the Psychedelic Stooges with brothers Ron (guitar) and Scott (drums) Asheton and bassist Dave Alexander. Their music was decidedly heavier than anything else that was being played at the time. It was around this time that he began calling himself Iggy (named in honor of his first band, the Iguanas) Pop. The band’s name was also shortened to just the Stooges. His performances became legendary for his lack of regard for his physical self. He would often leave the stage bloodied. Their first two albums, “The Stooges” (1969) and “Funhouse” (1970), although largely unnoticed by the public when released, are now viewed as classic rock albums that mark the official beginning of punk rock.