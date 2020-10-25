On the Record: Who originally sang ‘Hey Good Lookin’’?

Q: Can you give me some information about the Jimmy Buffett song, “Hey Good Lookin’”? Who originally sang the song and how old is it?
A: “Hey Good Lookin’” was a No. 1 hit for Hank Williams in 1951. Williams is considered by many to be the greatest country music performer ever. In the span of six years, from 1947 to 1952, he had 11 million-selling hits and over 35 Top Ten songs on the country music charts. Many of the songs he wrote, including “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and “Cold, Cold Heart” are considered classics. Williams’ career was cut short when he died from a heart attack brought on by a mixture of alcohol and morphine. In 1961, he was the first person elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Buffett’s version of “Hey Good Lookin’” can be found on his album, “License to Chill.” On the song, he gets help from Clint Black, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith and George Strait.
Q: I am hoping you can answer a question that’s been driving me crazy for years. From what movie comes the song “Something’s Bound to Come from This”? The lyrics go like this: “umm would you like to take a walk, ummm would you like to have a talk, ummmm da da da da da da, something’s bound to come from this.” I remember two skunks singing the song while walking in the woods near a pond. I’ve watched “Bambi” and “Snow White” and other early animated cartoons and can’t find it. Can you help?
A: We believe the song you’re referring to is “Would You Like To Take A Walk? (Sump’n Good’ll Come from That)” which was written in 1930 by Harry Warren (b. 1893-d. 1981) with help from lyricists Mort Dixon and Billy Rose. It was first featured in the Broadway production, “Sweet and Low,” but the version you are seeking was used by Looney Tunes director Robert Clampett for his 1939 short, “Naughty Neighbors,” featuring Porky Pig singing a duet with his beloved Petunia.
Q: The Richard Gere/Diane Lane movie “Unfaithful” has a haunting song in it that I’d like to locate. In the movie, Lane remarks that the music is “African.” Can you help me identify this song?
A: Many songs featured in “Unfaithful” were not on the movie’s original soundtrack, including one by Malian guitarist Ali Farka Toure. Although Toure began playing the guitar in 1956, his debut album was not released until 1988 when he was 50 years old. The song from the movie, “Ai Du,” can be found on the Grammy-winning album “Talking Timbuktu.” Released in 1994, the album is a collaborative effort by Toure and American singer-guitarist Ry Cooder. It has been hailed as a perfect example of an album demonstrating the present-day connection of American blues with its African roots. Toure’s style of playing has been compared to that of the late, great bluesman John Lee Hooker. The pair get help on the album from such notable musicians as jazz bassist John Patitucci, and blues guitarist Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums, and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
