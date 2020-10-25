On the Record: Who originally sang ‘Hey Good Lookin’’?

A: “Hey Good Lookin’” was a No. 1 hit for Hank Williams in 1951. Williams is considered by many to be the greatest country music performer ever. In the span of six years, from 1947 to 1952, he had 11 million-selling hits and over 35 Top Ten songs on the country music charts. Many of the songs he wrote, including “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and “Cold, Cold Heart” are considered classics. Williams’ career was cut short when he died from a heart attack brought on by a mixture of alcohol and morphine. In 1961, he was the first person elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Buffett’s version of “Hey Good Lookin’” can be found on his album, “License to Chill.” On the song, he gets help from Clint Black, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith and George Strait.