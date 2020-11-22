On the Record: Where do the words 'shindig' and 'flannel' come from?

A: The unusual name of the jazz classic can be traced to an encounter between Brubeck and a group of Turkish street musicians. First of all, let’s look at the word “rondo.” A rondo is a musical composition in which a pattern is repeated several times. In this case, the song has a cycle of three measures of 2-2-2-3, followed by one measure of 3-3-3. Brubeck reportedly heard it played by street musicians while touring Turkey. When he asked what they were playing, one of them replied that it was their version of the blues. Combine it all, and you get “Blue Rondo à la Turk.” Many people think the composition is based on Mozart’s “Rondo alla Turca,” but Brubeck disputed that claim. “Blue Rondo à la Turk” was the opening track on the Dave Brubeck Quartet’s classic 1959 album, “Time Out,” which also featured the seminal “Take Five.” “Time Out” was the first jazz record that deliberately strayed from the typical 4/4 or 3/4 time signatures. It has become one of the bestselling jazz albums of all time.