On the Record: How did the Rolling Stones make an album entirely out of leftover songs?

A: “Welcome to the Boomtown” was a Top 40 hit in 1986 for David & David. The duo, singer/guitarist David Baerwald and multi-instrumentalist David Ricketts, released their one and only album, “Boomtown,” in 1986 to critical acclaim. Although many songs received radio airplay, “Welcome to the Boomtown” was the only song to crack the Top 40, peaking at No. 37. Afterward, Baerwald recorded 3 solo albums in the span of 12 years while also playing on songs by Joni Mitchell, Rickie Lee Jones and Sheryl Crow. Ricketts has written and recorded for artists like Robbie Robertson, Olivia Newton-John, Toni Childs, Sheryl Crow and Meredith Brooks.

A: When it came time to release another album in 1981, the Stones were unable, or unwilling, to go into a studio and record a proper album. Apparently, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards weren’t getting along very well at the time. Rather than reconcile, they brought in engineer Chris Kimsey to finish some incomplete songs from prior recording sessions. The most popular song from “Tattoo You,” “Start Me Up,” actually started out as a reggae song recorded during the “Some Girls” sessions (1977-1978). It was rerecorded during the “Emotional Rescue” sessions (1979) but left off that album. After recording new vocals (and changing the lyric from “start it up” to “start me up”), the song was completed for “Tattoo You.” “Tops” and “Waiting on a Friend” were started during the “Goat’s Head Soup” sessions (1972-1973) and featured former Stones guitarist Mick Taylor. “Slave” and “Worried About You” were recorded during the “Black and Blue” sessions (1975) and featured the late Billy Preston on keyboards. “Hang Fire,” “Little T&A,” “Black Limousine” and “No Use in Crying” were recorded during the “Emotional Rescue” sessions. The only new songs on the album were “Neighbors” and “Heaven.” Released in August 1981, “Tattoo You” spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. album charts and has sold four million copies to date.