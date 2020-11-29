On the Record: Fictional Harry Potter band made up of real musicians

Q: Once again, I have been sucked into the Harry Potter movie marathon on TV. Can you identify the band that performed at the Yule Ball dance in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”?
A: The band, known in the movie as The Weird Sisters Band, is comprised of Jarvis Cocker (vocals), Jonny Greenwood (guitar), Jason Buckle (guitar), Phil Selway (drums), Steve Claydon (keyboards) and Steve Mackey (bass). At the time of the movie, Cocker and Mackey were in the British band Pulp, while Greenwood and Selway were members of Radiohead. The band was put together after the studio’s first choice, Franz Ferdinand, had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. The three songs performed by the band in the movie, “Do the Hippogriff,” (composed by Cocker and Buckle), “This Is the Night” and “Magic Works,” (both composed by Cocker) can be found on the movie’s soundtrack album. According to “Harry Potter Wiki,” Cocker portrays Myron Wagtail, Greenwood portrays Kirley Duke, Buckle portrays Heathcote Barbary, Selway portrays Orsino Thruston, Claydon portrays Gideon Crumb and Mackey portrays Donoghan Tremlett.
Q: I love the Green Day song “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” but I’m confused by the video for the song. Is the song about going off to war as depicted in the video?
A: “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” the fourth single off the hugely popular “American Idiot” album, was not written specifically about war. Green Day singer and songwriter Billie Joe Armstrong has stated publicly that he wrote the song about his father, who died in September 1982 when Armstrong was 10 years old. The idea for the video came from director Samuel Baker, who placed the song’s themes of loss and broken dreams in a war setting.
Q: Who sings the “Booty Man” song? And how many times does he say the word “booty” in the song? I heard it on the radio and thought it was funny.
A: The answer is Georgia-born comedian Tim Wilson, and the song appears on his 2003 album, “Super Bad Sounds of the ’70s,” his comedic parody of the classic soul program, “Soul Train.” As alter ego “Corny Donelius” (a play on “Soul Train” announcer Don Cornelius’ name), Wilson sings the word “booty” over and over again, while simply changing the descriptive adjective preceding it. We counted over 130 instances of the word. Wilson began adding music to his standup routines in the early ’90s. His hit songs include “Garth Brooks Ruined My Life” and “The Redneck Twelve Days of Christmas.”
Q: Who are the background singers on the song, “Weather with You” by Jimmy Buffett?
A: The vocalists on “Weather with You,” a cover of a Crowded House song from 1991, are members of the British band Gomez. Featuring a trio of lead singers (Ben Ottewell, Tom Gray and Ian Ball), the band won the Mercury Music Prize in 1998 for their debut album, “Bring It On.” Buffett attended one the band’s concerts, and after discovering that they also liked “Weather with You,” he invited them to sing on the track.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
