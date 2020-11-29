On the Record: Fictional Harry Potter band made up of real musicians

Q: Once again, I have been sucked into the Harry Potter movie marathon on TV. Can you identify the band that performed at the Yule Ball dance in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”?

A: The band, known in the movie as The Weird Sisters Band, is comprised of Jarvis Cocker (vocals), Jonny Greenwood (guitar), Jason Buckle (guitar), Phil Selway (drums), Steve Claydon (keyboards) and Steve Mackey (bass). At the time of the movie, Cocker and Mackey were in the British band Pulp, while Greenwood and Selway were members of Radiohead. The band was put together after the studio’s first choice, Franz Ferdinand, had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. The three songs performed by the band in the movie, “Do the Hippogriff,” (composed by Cocker and Buckle), “This Is the Night” and “Magic Works,” (both composed by Cocker) can be found on the movie’s soundtrack album. According to “Harry Potter Wiki,” Cocker portrays Myron Wagtail, Greenwood portrays Kirley Duke, Buckle portrays Heathcote Barbary, Selway portrays Orsino Thruston, Claydon portrays Gideon Crumb and Mackey portrays Donoghan Tremlett.

Q: I love the Green Day song “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” but I’m confused by the video for the song. Is the song about going off to war as depicted in the video?