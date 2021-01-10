On the Record: Did the Rolling Stones pluck a harmonic player off the street for their album?

A: Ever since “Miss You” became a No. 1 hit in 1978, the story has been told about how Mick and Keith discovered Sugar Blue playing harmonica on the streets of New York and dragged him into the studio to perform his famous solo on the song. In fact, only part of this is true. James Whiting was born in 1955 in New York City and began playing the harmonica in his teens. By the time he was 20, he had already spent time as a session musician. It was during this early part of his career that he began performing under the name Sugar Blue, taking his nickname from the Sidney Bechet song of the same name. In 1975, he moved to France and began playing in clubs and on the streets of Paris. While in Paris, a friend of the Stones heard him play and told him that he should call Mick Jagger, who was in Paris at the time recording the album “Some Girls.” Blue called Jagger and was invited to the studio. In addition to playing on “Miss You,” he played on the “Some Girls” title track and on the next two Stones albums, “Emotional Rescue” and “Tattoo You.” He moved back to the U.S. in 1982, settled in the Chicago area and continues to perform to this day. How the “plucked off the streets of New York” story got started is not clear. Most likely, the story was derived from his tendency to play on city streets for enjoyment. For an alternate version of “Miss You,” seek out Sugar Blue’s 1994 album, “Blue Blazes.”