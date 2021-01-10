On the Record: Did the Rolling Stones pluck a harmonic player off the street for their album?

Q: Last week you had a question about “Tattoo You” by the Rolling Stones. That reminded me of one of my favorite song by the Stones, “Miss You.” Whatever happened to Sugar Blue, the guy who plays harmonica on that song?
A: Ever since “Miss You” became a No. 1 hit in 1978, the story has been told about how Mick and Keith discovered Sugar Blue playing harmonica on the streets of New York and dragged him into the studio to perform his famous solo on the song. In fact, only part of this is true. James Whiting was born in 1955 in New York City and began playing the harmonica in his teens. By the time he was 20, he had already spent time as a session musician. It was during this early part of his career that he began performing under the name Sugar Blue, taking his nickname from the Sidney Bechet song of the same name. In 1975, he moved to France and began playing in clubs and on the streets of Paris. While in Paris, a friend of the Stones heard him play and told him that he should call Mick Jagger, who was in Paris at the time recording the album “Some Girls.” Blue called Jagger and was invited to the studio. In addition to playing on “Miss You,” he played on the “Some Girls” title track and on the next two Stones albums, “Emotional Rescue” and “Tattoo You.” He moved back to the U.S. in 1982, settled in the Chicago area and continues to perform to this day. How the “plucked off the streets of New York” story got started is not clear. Most likely, the story was derived from his tendency to play on city streets for enjoyment. For an alternate version of “Miss You,” seek out Sugar Blue’s 1994 album, “Blue Blazes.”
Q: I recently heard that linguistic researchers believe that the word “huh?” is perhaps one of the few words that every language seems to share. This reminded me about a song I remember hearing back in the ‘80s but forget the name of. The song features a syncopated drum machine beat over which the singer very quickly intones, “Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh!” I know that’s not much to go on, but can you identify the song for me?
A: Well, in keeping with the theme of this question, our short answer is, “Uh-huh!” The song actually bears the unwieldy title, “Da Da Da I Don’t Love You You Don’t Love Me Aha Aha Aha Aha,” but is known simply as “Da Da Da.” It was written and performed by a German New Wave band called Trio. The band, which formed in 1980, was composed of singer Stephen Remmler, guitarist Gert “Kralle” Krawinkel and drummer Peter Behrens. They took a very stripped down and minimalistic approach to their music and stage presence. Their songs were used simple chord progressions, rhythms and lyrics. Remmler often appeared onstage with a handheld Casio VL-1 keyboard. Although “Da Da Da” was a worldwide hit when it was released, Trio’s appeal quickly faded outside of Germany, and the group disbanded in 1985. “Da Da Da” appeared on their eponymous debut record, which was produced by Klaus Voorman, the longtime friend of the Beatles from their pre-Fab Four days in Hamburg.
Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.