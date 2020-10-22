Model City follows a music model all their own

“It’s metal-ish or hard rock-ish,” said Sexton, a recent Dobyns-Bennett High School grad. “It’s our vision of metal, our take on heavy metal.”

Sense a sense of exploration? They first tiptoed down a road of music when Model City formed in early 2018. Their first gig of sorts morphed during a school talent show.

“It was on April 20, 2018. We played Dobyns-Bennett High School’s talent show,” Sexton said. “We played ‘South’ by Hippo Campus, one of the first songs we ever learned to play. Nobody freaked out, but they thought it was good. We won.”

Despite their brief existence, Model City leans on originals when onstage. They’ve already recorded and released an EP and are well ensconced into finishing a new album.

“We’ll play five songs from our EP at Capone’s,” Sexton said. “We’ll probably play five or six from the new album. Then we’ll play several crowd favorites.”

Neither Sexton nor any of his bandmates — Luke Fielden, Joey Carrier and Philip Edwards — are interested in becoming part of a covers band. A vision beams from their music, one that’s in search of paths to explore, styles to embrace.