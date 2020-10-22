Model City follows a music model all their own

Make way on the bandstand for a four-man dynamo.
They’re young, they’re hungry, they’re Model City.
A new band of rockers, Model City makes its third appearance at Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday. Situated somewhere between indie rock and pop, they’re a band whose voice appears in flux and in flight.
“We’re not a typical group,” said Brandon Sexton, Model City’s lead singer. “We play a lot of stuff we like.”
Witness material issued of late and to come from the band’s forthcoming full-length album. Days ago, they dropped a poppy new single, “Vacation.” That followed a sort-of-surf tune, “Blonde Boy.”
“‘Vacation’ has a trumpet solo,” Sexton said. “It’s a chilled out, relaxed song. It’s an acoustic and electric song, super mellow at first. It’s not something you can bang your head to.”
Ditto “Blonde Boy.”
“It’s our take on surf-style music,” Sexton, 19, said. “We made a video for it, a super low-budget video. That song came out in August.”
Then there’s “Fake It,” which will probably number among their originals played at Capone’s on Saturday night. It’s their lone head-banger.
“It’s metal-ish or hard rock-ish,” said Sexton, a recent Dobyns-Bennett High School grad. “It’s our vision of metal, our take on heavy metal.”
Sense a sense of exploration? They first tiptoed down a road of music when Model City formed in early 2018. Their first gig of sorts morphed during a school talent show.
“It was on April 20, 2018. We played Dobyns-Bennett High School’s talent show,” Sexton said. “We played ‘South’ by Hippo Campus, one of the first songs we ever learned to play. Nobody freaked out, but they thought it was good. We won.”
Despite their brief existence, Model City leans on originals when onstage. They’ve already recorded and released an EP and are well ensconced into finishing a new album.
“We’ll play five songs from our EP at Capone’s,” Sexton said. “We’ll probably play five or six from the new album. Then we’ll play several crowd favorites.”
Neither Sexton nor any of his bandmates — Luke Fielden, Joey Carrier and Philip Edwards — are interested in becoming part of a covers band. A vision beams from their music, one that’s in search of paths to explore, styles to embrace.
“It’s super important,” Sexton said. “A lot of venues say that you can only play originals. It’s quality over quantity. We’re playing The Hideaway in Johnson City in November, and they want all originals.”
That’s not to say Model City comes forth bearing neither shocks nor surprises. Be mindful. Halloween lurks up and around the bend.
“Being that it’s close to Halloween, I wouldn’t be surprised if we play Ray Parker Jr.’s ‘Ghostbusters,’” Sexton said. “Yes, we know that song.”
No, they haven’t played the funky fun “Ghostbusters” in public. Yet. But who knows what may emerge from the shadows to come? That thought applies to this week, next and well into the future for the yearning indie rock-churning band from Kingsport, Tennessee.
“I’d like to get an opportunity to be driving a car and hear my band on the radio,” Sexton said. “It’d be fun to play on big stages. Yeah, I’d like to play music for a living.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
