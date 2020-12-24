Livestreams for Christmas and New Year's — and last-minute gift ideas

Try Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion tickets. Yeah, yeah, we know there was no festival this year. Grinch COVID-19 struck and took all of those presents from underneath our saddened trees.

Really, tickets are not only available, they’re on sale. At a sharp reduction from what attendees will pay on-site at the gate come Sept. 10-12, 2021, a three-day pass for wise music shoppers now goes for a paltry $90. That’s not a single-day ticket; that’s for the entire three days and nights of Rhythm & Roots.

Better hurry, though. Buy them now online at www.bristolrhythm2021.com. If in Bristol, drop by the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Call 423-573-1927. Whichever and whatever, multiple avenues exist through which consumers can purchase Rhythm & Roots tickets for next year’s (We hope! We hope!) festival.

Do so and you’ll be able to see and hear such luminaries as headliners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, country veteran Tanya Tucker, as well as England’s latest import of impact, Yola. Oh, there’s more — rock’s Blackberry Smoke, bluegrass’s Rhonda Vincent, neo soul’s New Respects, versatility king Dave Eggar and so forth and so on and on.

Rhythm & Roots, an avalanche of music that beckons for a place under your Christmas tree tomorrow morning.

Ho! Ho! Ho! For those who want more Christmas music, look to this week’s free MP3 downloads. Unwrap www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/pastestudiosampler/the-paste-2020-holiday-sampler. Marvel to pop-rock’s Goo Goo Dolls and “This Is Christmas.” Embrace Black Violin’s clever classical-and-hip-hop pairing on “Give Thanks.” In all, 17 holly-draped tunes await all who love holiday music.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.