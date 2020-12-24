Livestreams for Christmas and New Year's — and last-minute gift ideas

Soul Asylum
Minnesota’s Soul Asylum burst nationwide with 1993’s steaming “Runaway Train.”
Led by lead sandpaper-voiced Dave Pirner, Soul Asylum rolls onward. They say adios to the old year with Live at First Avenue at 9 p.m. Saturday. Yep, it’s a livestream. It’ll cost 15 bucks to watch and but an hour or so to love. Find the feed at www.sessionslive.com.
Twelve albums denote the elongated career of Soul Asylum. Eight followed 1992’s multimillion-selling “Grave Dancers Union,” none nearly as commercially successful as the album that spawned a handful of hits, including “Black Gold” and “Somebody to Shove.” Frankly, rock radio vanished. Soul Asylum remains. As witnessed by their latest LP, “Hurry Up and Wait,” Pirner’s penchant for and talent to write infectious rock melodies remains well intact.
Brantley Gilbert
Kiss the year goodbye a night early with rock-country’s Brantley Gilbert.
Staged from Brantley’s Dawg House in Maysville, Georgia, the raw-edged singer’s End of the Year Livestream Event goes virtual at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Find tickets and the feed at www.nugs.tv. Tickets retail at $14.99.
Gilbert meant to make a prolific dent in 2020. His latest album, “Fire & Brimstone” (autographed copies are for sale on his website), was to have been another brick laid in his already million-selling career. But no. Cat burglar COVID-19 intervened. So with this stream, Gilbert will go back home to Georgia. Full band and production crew in tow, fans can expect a dazzling array of rocket-fueled music played as if pedal was mashed firmly to the metal.
Justin Bieber New Year’s Eve
The prince of pop steps out for a send-off to the rotten old and a mighty welcome to the hopeful New Year.
Make way for Justin Bieber. Better still, check out the pop prince’s New Year’s Eve livestream on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 10:15 p.m. Find tickets and the link at www.justinbieberNYE.com. T-Mobile customers can watch for free. There’s a $25 fee for everyone else.
COVID killed Bieber’s massive tour in 2020. He recently announced a 2021 tour, which begins in June. As of now, Bieber’s dates route closest to the Tri-Cities on July 26 in Nashville and July 29 in Greensboro. What’s the fuss, one may wonder? Consider that The Biebs has sold more than 150 million records during his decadelong career. From 2010’s LP “My World 2.0” to his new and reflective “Changes,” Justin Bieber rates as a worldwide smash.
Music Notes
OK, you’re down to the wire: It’s Christmas Eve. What to buy — what’s left to buy, for the music lover on your list?
Try Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion tickets. Yeah, yeah, we know there was no festival this year. Grinch COVID-19 struck and took all of those presents from underneath our saddened trees.
Really, tickets are not only available, they’re on sale. At a sharp reduction from what attendees will pay on-site at the gate come Sept. 10-12, 2021, a three-day pass for wise music shoppers now goes for a paltry $90. That’s not a single-day ticket; that’s for the entire three days and nights of Rhythm & Roots.
Better hurry, though. Buy them now online at www.bristolrhythm2021.com. If in Bristol, drop by the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Call 423-573-1927. Whichever and whatever, multiple avenues exist through which consumers can purchase Rhythm & Roots tickets for next year’s (We hope! We hope!) festival.
Do so and you’ll be able to see and hear such luminaries as headliners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, country veteran Tanya Tucker, as well as England’s latest import of impact, Yola. Oh, there’s more — rock’s Blackberry Smoke, bluegrass’s Rhonda Vincent, neo soul’s New Respects, versatility king Dave Eggar and so forth and so on and on.
Rhythm & Roots, an avalanche of music that beckons for a place under your Christmas tree tomorrow morning.
Ho! Ho! Ho! For those who want more Christmas music, look to this week’s free MP3 downloads. Unwrap www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/pastestudiosampler/the-paste-2020-holiday-sampler. Marvel to pop-rock’s Goo Goo Dolls and “This Is Christmas.” Embrace Black Violin’s clever classical-and-hip-hop pairing on “Give Thanks.” In all, 17 holly-draped tunes await all who love holiday music.
