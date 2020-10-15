Julie Williams brings optimist's point of view to songwriting

Now, many musicians have taken to writing and recording with great aplomb during the pandemic. Williams, somewhat.

“I have done quite a bit of writing but probably not as much as I should be,” she said. “I don’t want everything to be dark and gloom.”

Williams’ songs typically radiate multiple shades of positivity. They’re life from an optimist’s point of view.

“She’s genuine,” said Bristol’s Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts.

Take her Celtic-flavored song, “The Journey.”

“It’s about a fiddle I bought in a pawn shop,” said Williams, who plays guitar as well as mandolin and fiddle. “As I played it, I wondered what it’s been through. It’s an old German fiddle. The first verse is about it traveling across the ocean. Then you wonder, it’s been played at funerals and busking, parties and who knows all where.”

A deeper dive into Williams’ catalog upturns “Fistful of Daisies.” Well representative of her penchant for personal lyrical content, the song documents one of her happiest moments.

“It’s about when my husband and I were first married,” she said. “It’s about the simpler things that money cannot buy and no one can take away.”