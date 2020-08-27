Join musicians live at the Howling Craft Beer and Music Festival

Like a wide open and endless sky, music can often help broaden our imagination.
So it goes with the music of Jonathan Scales Fourchestra.
Experience musical wonderment courtesy of Scales’ innovative use of steel pans Friday. See Scales and more at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon, Virginia, during the first of three days of the annual Howling Craft Beer and Music Festival. Yep, it’s an actual live show that actual live people can and are welcome to attend.
“It’s the first show I’ve played in a long time,” said Scales while out for a stroll in the neighborhood of his Brooklyn, New York, home. “It’s a hard time being a musician. I’ve had 13 years of building a career as a musician. But I’m doing fine.”
Fine only begins to describe Scales’ music, which is full of soundscapes of imagination.
“Wow, man,” Scales said. “Did you come up with that?”
Yep. One need but listen to Scales’ albums, including last year’s personally revelatory, “Mindstate Music.” No lyrics, none needed. Evocative and emotional, the album’s six compositions explore six psychological states as experienced by Scales.
“It’s very autobiographical,” said Scales, a graduate of Appalachian State University. “It’s a deeply personal record for me. It revolves around my life choices at the time. I came out unscathed enough to make that album.”
Hey, music doesn’t have to be bright and sunny, all hunky-dory all of the time. If so, art would suffer. Music would suffer. We would suffer from an avalanche of manufactured smiles.
“I think you are absolutely correct,” Scales said. “My ‘Pillar’ album came from a deep place. ‘Mindstate Music’ is even deeper. Man, this is a great interview. I feel very fortunate that I’ve lived the life I’ve lived that forced me to make the music I’ve made.”
Tune an ear and a brain to Scales’ music. You’ll feel a panache that mushrooms from exuberance to provocation, joy to melancholy.
Scales composes and plays music that’s cinematic and quite visual. It’s immersive when one opens up to receive it properly.
“It’s very visual for me, too,” he said. “It’s hypervisual. I’m looking down into the steel pans, and I see all of these patterns. The patterns change with every key. Your instrument becomes an extension of you.”
Though structured, Scales’ music leaves open plentiful room for improvisation. Therein and beyond emerge his jazz and fusion backgrounds.
“Improv is very heavily a part of what I do,” Scales said. “Not only am I coming from jazz but also from classical. It’s like talking in music. I can speak my mind as well.”
Despite a lack of household name status, worldwide tours have transported Scales to locales exotic to rarely visited by Americans. For instance, he’s performed in such outliers as rural China and Kazakhstan.
Why, he’s even played his moving steel pan-driven music here in the Birthplace of Country Music. Regardless of nationality or musical bent, people want to be moved and entertained.
“If you’re making music from a deeper place,” Scales said, “it’s going to reach people in a deeper place.”
