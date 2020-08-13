Jeannie Seely releases new album, 'An American Classic'

Clear wide a path for Miss Country Soul.
At the age of 80, Jeannie Seely plans to issue her latest album, “An American Classic,” on Friday.
To mark the event, “Change the Conversation for Tales of a Trailblazer — Jeannie Seely: Stepping Up & Speaking Out” streams live via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Drop a needle on her record. Seely’s album spotlights a seasoned interpreter of songs whose soulful country style exhibits love by the lyric.
“I’m pretty proud of it,” said Seely, by phone from her home in Nashville. “There’s a little bit of everything in there — country shuffles, a pop ballad, Western swing, a dance tune. I wanted a little bit of everything.”
Seely earned membership in the prestigious Grand Ole Opry in the aftermath of her debut single, 1966’s “Don’t Touch Me.” Written by her then-husband, legendary songwriter Hank Cochran, Seely’s soulful wallop earned her a Grammy.
“That song is a blessing,” said Seely, who rerecorded it for her new album. “My career absolutely started with ‘Don’t Touch Me.’ I had some good records locally in California on Challenge (Records), but ‘Don’t Touch Me’ is definitely my signature song. It never gets old.”
Neither does Seely. Normally a ubiquitous presence at the Opry, these days she’s promoting her new album via livestreams and interviews. Don Cusic produced the Curb Records set, which includes duets with Willie Nelson, Bill Anderson and Rhonda Vincent.
Seely’s “An American Classic” classifies as postcards from the heart.
Take her duet with Willie Nelson on Bristol resident Dallas Wayne’s “Not a Dry Eye in the House.”
“Oh my goodness, I remember the first time I heard that song,” Seely said. “What a great idea, what a great song. I love Dallas’ record so much that I wanted to record it. I’m just absolutely thrilled that Willie wanted to sing it with me.”
A pedal steel intro sets a somber tone for the reflective ode to love that was. Seely’s smoky voice jibes with Nelson’s suede for a conversational tug of broken hearts.
“Dallas said it sounds like an intimate conversation between two old friends,” Seely said. “And it is. I first met Willie back in 1963.”
Country significance palpitates from song to song. Fellow Opry star Bill Anderson joins Seely for understated beauty on “When Two Worlds Collide,” which Anderson wrote with the late Roger Miller. Elsewhere, Seely shuffles new life into her own, “All Through Crying Over You.”
“That was written years ago when I was living on a farm in Hendersonville,” Seely said. “I was driving to an Opry matinee on I-65. All of a sudden that song was there — chord changes, lyrics and the melody were all there. Got into my dressing room just in time to write down the chord changes so I wouldn’t forget them during my show.”
Seely added that she has no idea from whence the idea came. Who knows? Maybe it came from an overheard conversation.
“If you sit too close to me, be careful,” Seely said, “because I eavesdrop.”
Perhaps that explains Seely’s longtime penchant for songs in the key of real life. Whether it’s a Western swinging “So Far So Good” or revived ballad “Can I Sleep in Your Arms Tonight,” stories open and close as if cradled from the pages of life.
“Country music echoes real life,” Seely said. “How do you get more real than ‘I can’t help it if I’m still in love with you’?”
Hank Williams felt those lines when he sang them. Even now, with Williams in the Country Music Hall of Fame and dead since 1953, he sings onward. That’s the nature of legends. Perhaps someday Seely will join the Hillbilly Shakespeare as a member of the hall of fame.
“Ultimately, to end up in the hall of fame, it’s a job well done,” Seely said. “You realize that what you’ve done matters.”
Seely belongs in the midst of Loretta Lynn and Kitty Wells as a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Like an author with pen in hand, whenever she sings, Seely adds another page in the annals of a career made legendary.
“We’re making history here,” Seely said. “To know that it brings joy to someone, that’s a gift.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
