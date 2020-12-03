JD McPherson to perform original Christmas album online

JD McPherson was to have been touring Europe right about now. An album of Christmas music in tow, the revivalist musician’s plans went right up the chimney when COVID-19 struck.

So, he thought, how best to convey Christmas music during a time of worldwide pandemic?

McPherson chose a virtual route. So on Dec. 12, McPherson unpacks an album’s worth of Christmas music and more online for all who wish to partake. Find the link on his Facebook page or by visiting https://jdmcpherson.veeps.com.

“It will be up on the 12th,” McPherson said by phone last week from his home in Nashville. “It will be up until the 16th.”

On Nashville’s New West Records, McPherson issued “Socks” in 2018. Widespread acclaim followed on the heels of the 11-song, cliché-free album of fresh twists and spins on the theme of Christmas.

“It has been the most universally positive responses I’ve gotten on anything,” McPherson said. “Saleswise, it’s hard to say, but it’s done really well. The tours have been great.”

McPherson built Christmas tours around the album in 2018 and 2019 and would have continued this year until you-know-what hit town.