JD McPherson to perform original Christmas album online

JD McPherson was to have been touring Europe right about now. An album of Christmas music in tow, the revivalist musician’s plans went right up the chimney when COVID-19 struck.
So, he thought, how best to convey Christmas music during a time of worldwide pandemic?
McPherson chose a virtual route. So on Dec. 12, McPherson unpacks an album’s worth of Christmas music and more online for all who wish to partake. Find the link on his Facebook page or by visiting https://jdmcpherson.veeps.com.
“It will be up on the 12th,” McPherson said by phone last week from his home in Nashville. “It will be up until the 16th.”
On Nashville’s New West Records, McPherson issued “Socks” in 2018. Widespread acclaim followed on the heels of the 11-song, cliché-free album of fresh twists and spins on the theme of Christmas.
“It has been the most universally positive responses I’ve gotten on anything,” McPherson said. “Saleswise, it’s hard to say, but it’s done really well. The tours have been great.”
McPherson built Christmas tours around the album in 2018 and 2019 and would have continued this year until you-know-what hit town.
“I planned the record very carefully,” he said. “We had done one Christmas song nine, 10 years ago. Rounder Records suggested it. That was ‘Twinkle (Little Christmas Lights.)’ Well, I signed with New West Records four years ago, and they suggested I do a full Christmas album.”
Not just any Christmas album. Specifically, McPherson wanted nothing to do with either conventional holiday fare or cover songs.
“That was the main thing,” he said. “By the way, I just walked into my house, and my wife is playing the record. No kidding.”
Imagine a renewal of songs written by famed tandem Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller for R&B’s Coasters. It’s that feel, fun as well as loose and irreverent, that stoked McPherson. Spin McPherson’s mischievous “Bad Kid” and prepare to grin a naughty grin.
“That’s one of the first ideas I had. I’ll tell you a secret,” McPherson said. “One of my favorite songwriting teams was Leiber and Stoller. When they worked with The Coasters, it was like all pistons were firing. But they never did any Christmas songs with The Coasters.”
So McPherson sort of sought to fill that void. From the title track to “Ugly Sweater Blues” through a Chuck Berry-like rock ’n’ revved “Santa’s Got a Mean Machine,” he eschewed sleigh bells and chestnuts roasting for a stocking full of cheeky fun.
“There’s some sappy, lovey-dovey songs on the record, but they’re irreverent, too,” McPherson said.
Check the list and check it twice. Find a horns-honking set-opening “All the Gifts I Need.” Likewise a spunky love-list-checking “Every Single Christmas.”
It’s an album of classic touches and classic sounds as created in a manner that works today.
“That was kind of the goal. I wanted to make a record that people who say they don’t like Christmas music will listen to,” McPherson said. “I want to flip them.”
McPherson’s Christmas album sounds like how it feels to be a kid at Christmas. It’s a modern-era classic in the making, one that he intends to resurrect in full during his streamed event.
“Hey, man,” McPherson said. “Christmas music makes me happy!”
