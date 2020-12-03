Heavy metal band Bound By The Crown to raise money for Toys for Tots

Jingle with a roar as metal bands apply a heavy touch to Christmas.
In the forefront stands Erwin’s Bound By The Crown.
Led by lead singer Joshua Judkins, Bound By The Crown helms a heavy metal lineup Friday at 4 p.m. at Capone’s in Johnson City. Local metal warriors 1134 and Bacalou enhance the evening’s assault on the senses. Proceeds raised benefit Toys for Tots.
“Any sales, any merch sales we have, we’re going to give to Toys for Tots,” said Judkins, founder of Bound By The Crown. “Those kids, somebody’s got to do something for them. We’ve got to take care of our own, especially here in a small town.”
In addition to a small price of admission, attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate.
“We’re trying our best to give back to our community,” Judkins, 27, said. “People need to know that they’re not alone. Plus, we’re trying to provide an escape from this coronavirus.”
Tiny were the goals when Judkins established Bound By The Crown six years ago. He wanted to play a show. That’s it. Dream fulfilled, he then sought more.
“Wherever we are now, I never even pictured,” he said. “I just wanted to play a show. We did that. Then I wanted to headline a show. And we did that. It just keeps growing and growing.”
Envision Bound By The Crown. They’re a heavy metal band but not quite in the mode of classic metal groups like Judas Priest and Iron Maiden. Instead, Bound By The Crown extends from points established by such metal maulers as Slayer and Testament.
“It’s intimate, in your face and makes you feel something,” Judkins said. “Extremely aggressive. It’s to the point of how aggressive can you get?”
To the uninitiated, live performances by such death metal bands as Bound By The Crown may seem akin to open warfare. Mayhem overdrive, attendees dive in to relentlessly embody the essence of the pummeling sounds. They slam into, occasionally climb atop of and oftentimes punch one another – that’s moshing, while the band plays as loud as humanly possible.
“With every song, we’re trying to get people to mosh,” Judkins said. “No ballads. Our songs are very heavy. Every song gets heavier and heavier. If you’re still standing by the end of the show, you haven’t done enough.”
Bound By The Crown provides a soundtrack for the apocalypse. Well, it sounds that way, anyway. Odes to relationships via “Monument of Bones” may seem gritty when heard in context with their accompanying music. However, tunes including “The Weight of Words” contain taut messages of wisdom. Growled, yes, but wisdom nonetheless.
“That song, ‘The Weight of Words,’ says that you can talk all you want, say what you want, but do you understand what your words can do to someone?” Judkins said. “We’re sitting on an EP right now. We’ve got it done, but we’ll drop it when all of this stuff is done.”
With a seven-song package, Bound By The Crown intends to explore “The Monument of Bones” during Friday’s show. Among its gems, the band’s propulsive “Train Wreck” exhibits their no-holds-barred approach at their ear-explosive finest.
“It’s super, super mosh pit-heavy,” Judkins said. “‘Train Wreck’ is about life. Life’s a train wreck, but at the end, it’s beautiful.”
For the record — and yep, he’s heard the whispers — Judkins said that he does not worship the horns-headed guy down below.
“No, I’m not a worshipper of the devil,” Judkins said. “Yes, I’m in a death metal band. I’m covered in tattoos. It’s not fake. But we’re good people. I’m a good guy.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
