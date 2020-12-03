Heavy metal band Bound By The Crown to raise money for Toys for Tots

Envision Bound By The Crown. They’re a heavy metal band but not quite in the mode of classic metal groups like Judas Priest and Iron Maiden. Instead, Bound By The Crown extends from points established by such metal maulers as Slayer and Testament.

“It’s intimate, in your face and makes you feel something,” Judkins said. “Extremely aggressive. It’s to the point of how aggressive can you get?”

To the uninitiated, live performances by such death metal bands as Bound By The Crown may seem akin to open warfare. Mayhem overdrive, attendees dive in to relentlessly embody the essence of the pummeling sounds. They slam into, occasionally climb atop of and oftentimes punch one another – that’s moshing, while the band plays as loud as humanly possible.

“With every song, we’re trying to get people to mosh,” Judkins said. “No ballads. Our songs are very heavy. Every song gets heavier and heavier. If you’re still standing by the end of the show, you haven’t done enough.”

Bound By The Crown provides a soundtrack for the apocalypse. Well, it sounds that way, anyway. Odes to relationships via “Monument of Bones” may seem gritty when heard in context with their accompanying music. However, tunes including “The Weight of Words” contain taut messages of wisdom. Growled, yes, but wisdom nonetheless.