Harp and Coat Hanger about freedom, not formula

“We played our first show at the mural,” Epling said.

See Harp and Coat Hanger. Epling sings lead and plays lead guitar. Ryan Street mans bass guitar while Andrew Franklin keeps time on drums. Originals fuel them. As with many local musicians, they’ve not simply stewed during the prior months of pandemic time. They’re creating more music.

“We’re hoping to finish a new album in October or November,” Epling said. “We’re going in to Classic Recording Studio (in Bristol, Virginia) at the end of October. We’ve got some new songs to lay down.”

Hear several of them Saturday at Wolf Hills.

“One’s called ‘Colonial Hangover,’” Epling said. “It’s about feeling lost and out of place in a new city. You don’t know anybody yet. Another one is called ‘Two Little Mice.’ It’s kind of a folk rock song.”

No, it’s not a nursery rhyme.

“It’s about being in a relationship you care about,” Epling said. “No matter how small your apartment is or how big of a house you have, it’s going to be OK because you have each other.”