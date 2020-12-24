ETSU student musicians play Abingdon Vineyards

“We love all sorts of music,” Morris said. “We enjoy country music, a lot of ’70s rock, even some pop music that’s out there right now. We like jazz, too. So, we experiment.”

Multi-instrumentalists — he plays guitar and mandolin while she plays guitar and fiddle — Morris and Elmore hope to release either an EP or full album next year. Meantime, they’ve issued a new single, “Take Me Back to the Blue Ridge.”

“It’s about missing home, missing our families,” Morris said. “I grew up in Galax. Madison grew up in Wilkes County, North Carolina, right at the foot of the mountains.”

Two more singles, a cover of Jim Croce’s “Walking Back to Georgia” and Elmore’s original “Childhood Home,” await release.

“We’re working to get them done and out,” Morris said, “trying to figure out when to put them out. The Jim Croce tune will be the next single. It’s a smooth rock song. We recorded it with a full band. It’s us trying some new sounds.”

As for the day-after-Christmas show, Morris said they may squeeze a few holiday-themed tunes into the mix. Whatever, rest easy, oh, weary-of-Christmas-songs folks. You’re more likely to see Santa tonight than to hear either Morris or Elmore sing “Here Comes Santa Claus.”