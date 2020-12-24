ETSU student musicians play Abingdon Vineyards

May Christmas Eve then Christmas Day commence.
Then comes the aftermath of a weekend and ... what to do?
For those in need of some R&R — rest and relaxation as well as rhythm with roots, newcomers Luke Morris and Madison Elmore offer easy-on-the-ear music. The duo turns up on Saturday at Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon.
“I’m home for the holidays,” said Morris by phone from his home in Galax. “Me and Madison are both students at ETSU. I’m in the bluegrass program. Madison’s in vocal music education.”
Bring a blanket and perhaps a folding chair. For those who get a chill, there’s a covered and heated patio from which one can perch to enjoy the afternoon show as presented by Morris and Elmore.
Together, the engaged pair perform hybrid music. Schooled from an early age in bluegrass, they have touches of Bill Monroe’s creation, and additions of folk, 1970s pop and light rock inform the duo’s eclectic manner of music.
“We have a unique sound,” Morris, 20, said. “We’re trying to find sounds, trying to write songs that speaks to us, makes us feel something emotionally. In the songs we write, we take lots of liberties.”
Thus manifested, while Morris and Elmore incorporate various shadings of bluegrass, their music doesn’t live there. They seek to explore and implement.
“We love all sorts of music,” Morris said. “We enjoy country music, a lot of ’70s rock, even some pop music that’s out there right now. We like jazz, too. So, we experiment.”
Multi-instrumentalists — he plays guitar and mandolin while she plays guitar and fiddle — Morris and Elmore hope to release either an EP or full album next year. Meantime, they’ve issued a new single, “Take Me Back to the Blue Ridge.”
“It’s about missing home, missing our families,” Morris said. “I grew up in Galax. Madison grew up in Wilkes County, North Carolina, right at the foot of the mountains.”
Two more singles, a cover of Jim Croce’s “Walking Back to Georgia” and Elmore’s original “Childhood Home,” await release.
“We’re working to get them done and out,” Morris said, “trying to figure out when to put them out. The Jim Croce tune will be the next single. It’s a smooth rock song. We recorded it with a full band. It’s us trying some new sounds.”
As for the day-after-Christmas show, Morris said they may squeeze a few holiday-themed tunes into the mix. Whatever, rest easy, oh, weary-of-Christmas-songs folks. You’re more likely to see Santa tonight than to hear either Morris or Elmore sing “Here Comes Santa Claus.”
“We might do ‘River’ by Joni Mitchell,” Morris said. “That’s not really a Christmas song, but the imagery has Christmas trees in it. Another song that we’ve been playing with is (Merle Haggard’s) ‘If We Make It Through December.’ It’s a lot about Christmas, but not really about Christmas. Almost everybody can relate with that song.”
Hope permeates Haggard’s song. Likewise, hope idles an engine that fuels panoramic dreams of music for Morris and Elmore. They want a career in music, pure and yet not so simple.
“The dream for us is that music is 100% of what we do,” Morris said. “We’ve got a ways to go to get there, but we have a hard time seeing ourselves doing anything else.”
