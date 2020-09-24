Delta Blues BBQ celebrates first anniversary with blues, barbecue and beer

Now, Delta Blues debuted last year during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Then as now, blues music owns a firm place at their table right alongside the meats they smoke.

“There’s so many barbecue restaurants here, we wanted to be different,” Capps said. “We want to be an experience. Well, when you think of the blues, you think barbecue and beer.”

Patrons embraced Delta Blues and its steady fare of music last fall and winter. Business boomed like a Willie Dixon tune. Then spring rolled into town, carried COVID-19 in its midst, and Delta’s music stopped.

Delta Blues eventually adapted. They built a stage, which faces an outdoor dining area behind the restaurant. Since they got the green light to resume live music, such local blues-embracing artists as Lightnin’ Charlie and Randy Broyles have appeared on the sizeable stage.

“It saved us,” Capps said. “With COVID, we’ve had to rethink everything we do. Our next challenge is that it’s getting cold. We’ve got a contractor coming in to put Plexiglass around the deck. It’ll be heated. We’ll bring the stage to them.”

Meanwhile, there’s barbecue stirred with beer and smoked with the blues on Saturday. It’s free to attend, listen and immerse oneself into Bristol’s home of the blues.