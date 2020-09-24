Delta Blues BBQ celebrates first anniversary with blues, barbecue and beer

B.B. King hangs out inside Bristol’s home of the blues. Likewise Delta bluesman Robert Johnson, Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters and Mr. “Boom Boom” John Lee Hooker.
Welcome to Delta Blues BBQ.
Come for a healthy bite of the blues during the first-ever Blues Bash & Boil on Saturday at Delta Blues BBQ on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee. Help the restaurant celebrate its first anniversary of business.
“It starts at 5 p.m., and it’s on the stage outside,” said Buddy Capps, manager of Delta Blues BBQ. “We’ll have five different acts. Each will perform for about an hour.”
The Billy Crawford Band headlines. Led by its guitar-slinging namesake, Crawford’s band blends electric blues with rock in the vein of Buddy Guy and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
“He’s creative, unpredictable,” Capps said while seated inside Delta Blues BBQ on Monday afternoon. “I booked Billy 30 years ago. He was 20, 21, back then. He ripped the guitar up, even back then.”
Guitarist Jimmie D., as with Crawford a veteran among the Tri-Cities music scene, brings a similarly beguiling style to Delta Blues. Tasteful yet tough, Jimmie D. features impeccable guitar chops.
“Jimmie D., I met him back when I met Billy,” said Capps, who sings lead in his own group, Asylum Suite. “He’s like a legend around here. He’s well respected by the blues artists in this area.”
Hold on when Bristol’s Samantha Gray sidles forth. No one sings quite like the Michigan native, a barrelhouse singer whose voice projects like a heat-seeking missile.
“Powerful voice!” Capps said of Gray. “She’s got that Janis Joplin voice, man. She’s strong!”
Guitars dominate American blues regardless of its style. Yet thanks to such progenitors of the blues as Sonny Boy Williamson and Little Walter, harmonica owns a place on the blues stage, too. Count Catfish Frye as thankful. Stout as a player, he digs deep into the blues.
“He reminds me of Blues Traveler’s John Popper,” Capps said. “Catfish comes in with a special amp, a special microphone, all of these harmonicas in different keys. He’s serious, and he’s great.”
Now, Delta Blues debuted last year during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Then as now, blues music owns a firm place at their table right alongside the meats they smoke.
“There’s so many barbecue restaurants here, we wanted to be different,” Capps said. “We want to be an experience. Well, when you think of the blues, you think barbecue and beer.”
Patrons embraced Delta Blues and its steady fare of music last fall and winter. Business boomed like a Willie Dixon tune. Then spring rolled into town, carried COVID-19 in its midst, and Delta’s music stopped.
Delta Blues eventually adapted. They built a stage, which faces an outdoor dining area behind the restaurant. Since they got the green light to resume live music, such local blues-embracing artists as Lightnin’ Charlie and Randy Broyles have appeared on the sizeable stage.
“It saved us,” Capps said. “With COVID, we’ve had to rethink everything we do. Our next challenge is that it’s getting cold. We’ve got a contractor coming in to put Plexiglass around the deck. It’ll be heated. We’ll bring the stage to them.”
Meanwhile, there’s barbecue stirred with beer and smoked with the blues on Saturday. It’s free to attend, listen and immerse oneself into Bristol’s home of the blues.
“If somebody said ‘Delta Blues is having this outside, and they’ll have five bands’ — man, five bands? How much are the tickets? They said, ‘It’s free. No catch,’” Capps said.
Howlin’ Wolf howled in the background. A coin-encrusted guitar glittered on a wall. Capps raised his eyes, looked straight ahead, and grinned.
“I’m there!” Capps said.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!