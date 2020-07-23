Nelly
Texan Cornell Haynes Jr. tilted hip-hop’s turntables 20 years ago with “Country Grammar.”
Who?
Hip-hop aficionados know Haynes as Nelly, world-famous master of the hip-hop mic. To honor the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, “Country Grammar,” Nelly will perform the platter in its entirety for the first time ever at 9 p.m. Saturday. But where? Explore www.melodyvr.com. Download its app to your phone or your virtual reality headset. It’s all free.
Then ease to the lyrical smoothness of Nelly’s style. “Country Grammar” introduced Nelly to an American audience who, at the time, were enthralled with gangsta rap. Nelly offered a different twist. Hooky and melodic, “Country Grammar” featured hints of country music with elements of pop to give Nelly’s hip-hop a Southern drawling vibe. Critical acclaim followed, as did sales of more than 10 whopping million copies.
Craig Morgan
Rap with tinges of country twang not your thing?
Then perhaps full-bore country singer Craig Morgan will suffice. The Grand Ole Opry member will stream live at 5 p.m. Friday. It’s free to watch. Find the feed at www.facebook.com/craigmorganmusic.
Morgan has a new album to sell. His “God, Family, Country” LP highlights the emotive former Marine’s penchant for melodramatic material. Themes of Sunday morning faith, ’round the table togetherness and flag-waving patriotism drip like drops down a sweaty glass of Southern sweet tea. A voice to match, Morgan eschews twang for tone registered high on the pop end of country’s scale. He wins with lyrics as crisp as an apple and sweet as a peach cobbler.
If You Go
» Who: Craig Morgan
» When: 5 p.m. Friday, July 24
» Where: www.facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/
» Web, audio and video: www.craigmorgan.com
Tomorrowland
In the vein of Star Trek’s James T. Kirk, Tomorrowland founded on the premise to search for music where no one had gone before.
Around the World resulted. A worldwide digital festival of predominantly electronic music, the two-day livestreamed cavalcade opens 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, and continues Sunday, July 26. It costs about $10 per day to watch. Locate the stream and tickets at www.tomorrowland.com.
An avalanche of DJs and purveyors of electronic music pervade Around the World. There’s Afrojack, a Grammy winner from the Netherlands. Count French superstar David Guetta in, as well as American DJ Carnage, Flemish duo Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike, as well as Italian DL Maurizio Colella, best known for his work with Deadmau5. Pop superstar Katy Perry headlines the international free-for-all.
Music Notes
COVID strikes again.
Like a snake in the grass, the insatiable serpent thirsts on all of us. One bite, closures happen.
An employee at Quaker Steak & Lube, located on State Street in downtown Bristol, tested positive for the virus last week. You know what happened then. Yep, the popular nightspot for live music summarily closed. That’s wise. No need to provide an open vein for the snake to feed upon, right?
Meanwhile, Quaker Steak & Lube will remain closed for an indeterminate time. On their Facebook page, they intimated that perhaps they could open by this coming weekend. Probably ambitious. Therefore, next weekend seems more likely a scenario under which they will reopen, which will mean a resumption of their lively and full schedule of live music.
Given their current status, check with Quaker before you venture to the restaurant to hear Bristol treasure Annie Robinette tomorrow night, Friday. Likewise Jared Bentley’s soulful Big Son on Saturday.
Beyond them, Citizen Kane and Below 7 move in July 30. Songstress Alli Epperson steps forth July 31. The Steel Cookin’ Band dial up the heat for Aug. 1. We hope. For more information, call Quaker Steak & Lube at 276-644-9464.
Despite COVID — or perhaps in part as a result of the virus and more time to create — bands continue to line up to record. New albums either here or on the way within the local front include discs from 49 Winchester, the Billy Crawford Band, Moose Roberts, Momma Molasses, Wolf Creek and Loose Leaves.
Furthermore, Elizabethton’s Daniel Grindstaff, a longtime banjo player with a considerable national note in the bluegrass world, has been hard at work on a new album with his band, Merle Monroe. As news of the album emerges, read more about it right here.
Each Monday during the pandemic, Metallica has presented Metallica Mondays on Facebook. Each Monday they offer a free live concert as culled from their immense catalog. Find the feed at www.facebook.com/Metallica.
So in a similar vein, Metallica thunder to the forefront of this week’s free MP3 downloads. Fire up www.livemetallica.com. Click catalog. Find another menu bar, then look to the right for the tab marked FREE. Seven free downloads, ranging from a full concert from 2015 in San Francisco to single songs including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” emerge. Listen, love, rock on!
