Corey Snowden shows guitar chops at Quaker Steak & Lube

One may wonder how but one musician can sew such an immense amount of content into one fabric of style.

“I serve the songs,” said Snowden, a native of Abingdon and lifelong resident of Bristol.

“Different influences give me a wide palette to draw from, to pull from this and that. The biggest thing is to serve the song. It will take shape.”

Trust in craft lies central to a musician serving the song. In that, Snowden’s working on a stack of new songs. As if piled on his workbench, he’s shaping and molding new material that perhaps by month’s end will materialize as his new EP.

Recorded in Bristol, Virginia, at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio and Matt Smile’s Audioasis, Snowden’s EP includes a melodic ode to Bristol.

“It’s a song that I particularly wrote for Bristol, my hometown, my people,” Snowden said. “I love my hometown. It’s called ‘Tennessee Line.’ I think you’ll dig that one.”

Hear Snowden play “Tennessee Line” at Quaker Steak. A piping-hot plateful of substance, its lyrics warm while its melody enchants. It’ll inspire memories of and a yearning for comforts that only home can provide.