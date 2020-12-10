Capone's hosts benefit for kids this Saturday with 49 Winchester, Kentucky Ruckus and more

Musicians create music to move people.

Thus it’s little wonder when musicians gather to help people in need.

So went the gist behind the creation of MusicGives, Inc. Established by Kody Reed and Stephanie Pease, the charitable entity presents Tunes for Tykes at Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“I love music,” said Pease, a lawyer from Abingdon. “(MusicGives) is a good way for me to be involved in something that’s beautiful.”

Reed, formerly of C2 and the Brothers Reed, leads the band Kentucky Ruckus. They inhabit a lineup that includes Appalachian wunderkinds 49 Winchester, Folk Soul Revival’s Daniel Davis, Johnson City rockers The Kindest People and Bristol balladeer Chase Buchanan.

“We are so lucky that the people at Capone’s opened their doors for us,” said Reed.

Word to all who plan to attend: wear a mask. Everyone’s temperature will be taken at the door. Furthermore, social distancing, count on it.

“COVID changed things for everybody,” Reed said. “I want this show to have a sense of community, to have a sense of giving. The point is to get people into that Christmas spirit.”