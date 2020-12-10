Capone's hosts benefit for kids this Saturday with 49 Winchester, Kentucky Ruckus and more

Musicians create music to move people.
Thus it’s little wonder when musicians gather to help people in need.
So went the gist behind the creation of MusicGives, Inc. Established by Kody Reed and Stephanie Pease, the charitable entity presents Tunes for Tykes at Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday, Dec. 12.
“I love music,” said Pease, a lawyer from Abingdon. “(MusicGives) is a good way for me to be involved in something that’s beautiful.”
Reed, formerly of C2 and the Brothers Reed, leads the band Kentucky Ruckus. They inhabit a lineup that includes Appalachian wunderkinds 49 Winchester, Folk Soul Revival’s Daniel Davis, Johnson City rockers The Kindest People and Bristol balladeer Chase Buchanan.
“We are so lucky that the people at Capone’s opened their doors for us,” said Reed.
Word to all who plan to attend: wear a mask. Everyone’s temperature will be taken at the door. Furthermore, social distancing, count on it.
“COVID changed things for everybody,” Reed said. “I want this show to have a sense of community, to have a sense of giving. The point is to get people into that Christmas spirit.”
Monetary proceeds from as well as toys gathered will benefit Blue Mountain Therapy. Based in Abingdon, the organization strives to fill service gaps in the medical field. Founded in 2013, they serve Abingdon in addition to southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee.
Blue Mountain Therapy step in when families are caught behind the proverbial eight-ball.
“Exactly,” Pease said. “So, to attend the event, it’s $20 to get in. They can bring a toy. There is a toy list on Amazon. These are kids who get special sensory toys they may not have gotten otherwise.”
Help a child, catch a good time.
In rock-centric Kentucky Ruckus, experience a band of Southern tsunamis. Hold the jelly, but add the jam when Kody Reed’s band holds court on the bandstand.
“Our live show is very jam heavy,” he said. “It kind of leans into metal every now and then.”
Clintwood’s 49 Winchester cocks and fires with a style led by lead singer and lyricist Isaac Gibson. An Appalachian Springsteen, his songs ooze born-to-run imagery and drama.
“Oh my gosh, they’re personal to me,” Pease said. “Extremely talented. Good old country boys. Hard-working, good people. I even have 49 Winchester tattoos.”
Add tuneful troubadours Daniel Davis and Chase Buchanan into the mix. A volatile cobbling, neither category nor simple description accurately tags them.
“There’s some rocking music,” Reed said. “There’s some country. There’s some folk, some Americana. Everybody who comes will hear some familiar things and some new things.”
For instance, as if from a piping hot kettle, Kentucky Ruckus plan to conjure a new tune or two during the show. They will, Reed said, have new music for release in the coming new year.
Then there’s 49 Winchester. Listen for them to whip an earful of delights from their mesmerizing new album, “49 Winchester III.” Better still, the show offers an opportunity for live music-repressed people to peel themselves off the couch.
“It’s a reprieve from the insanity,” Reed said.
Dig deep, don a mask. Then return to the days of the not-so-distant yore to rock ‘n’ revel to live music.
“It’s a good time for a good cause,” Pease said. “You can still go out and have fun if you want to.”
