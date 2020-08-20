Bristol's own Black Wolf holds CD release show Saturday at 423 Social

The howl of hair metal emanates from Bristol’s Black Wolf.
They leave glam to Motley Crue, but power chords played loud serves the longtime band well.
Run with the pack during Black Wolf’s CD release show on Saturday at 423 Social in Bristol, Tennessee. Yep, you can attend for an on-site exhibition of metal ground from the grindstone.
“Man,” said DC Wolf, Black Wolf’s founder as well as its lead guitarist and singer, “I’m living the dream.”
Hanging with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi? Trading licks with Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris?
“Teaching elementary music online,” Wolf, 51, said. “I’m a music teacher.”
And he’s a guitar shredder in addition to a hair metal band singer. Each aspect of the man named Wolf aims to the moon on his band’s latest album, “On the Prowl.”
“We aim to be timeless,” Wolf said. “I wanted an album that someone would not just listen to. That’s the ultimate goal, to be timeless. Led Zeppelin, they’re timeless. AC/DC, they’re timeless.”
Recorded most prominently at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, “On the Prowl” spotlights 10 original songs. But they’re not Led Zeppelin or AC/DC; they’re Black Wolf, a band whose DNA reveals more than simple hair metal melodies.
“We’re definitely a '70s and '80s type of rock band,” Wolf said. “We’re a three-person band. I said to Rick Morrell (former guitarist in Bristol’s legendary metal band of yore, Punchin’ Judy) that we’ve got to keep this music alive.”
Wolf established Black Wolf in 1995. Several unissued albums recorded, a handful of breakups and revivals followed. More recently, Wolf reformed his band several years ago as a trio, which includes Mike Stephenson on the drums. Then as now, original music elevates to the forefront.
“That’s very important,” he said. “I’ve played covers for so long — don’t mind playing covers, especially if they’re good ones. I play them in my band, Wyldeheart. We have a following for that. But for Black Wolf, I’ve written songs for years.”
Check “On the Prowl.” It opens with Wolf’s heavy chords on a mid-tempo cruncher, “Wild Ride.” They follow with “Chemical,” which strikes like a track held over from Twisted Sister’s “You Can’t Stop Rock ’n Roll.”
It’s not Metallica metal; it’s hair metal, rife in tight melodies and Wolf’s shredding — notes played to high levels of proficiency, fast and clean on guitar.
“The way I play, I do a lot of shredding on the guitar, and that’s definitely from the 1980s,” Wolf said. “It’s got a lot of jazz chords in there, too. Black Wolf has a little bit of funk and jazz with the hair metal.”
Illustrated prominently on “Hurricane” from “On the Prowl,” Wolf’s jazz background steers the funky number away from metal into near-jam band terrain. It’s not Judas Priest lost.
“I have a degree in jazz guitar,” he said. “I can play classical guitar, jazz guitar, bossa nova guitar — but I always got back to hair metal. I like the warm tones of the tube amplifiers.”
On such prowlers as “Roam with Me,” Wolf plays like a man exhilarated. Astride a dream that witnesses the guitar slinger on stage, in the moment, and shredding, cavalcades of natural highs ensue.
Still, he’s recorded and played music far removed from rock’s enclave of metal. Take his “Earthmoods” album from 1999, which one can spin on Spotify.
“It’s all acoustic,” Wolf said. “It’s nature music. Every song is different. You’ll hear Spanish music, Italian music, bossa nova music. It’s not anything like what I do in Black Wolf.”
Yet picture a hungry wolf. Eyes ablaze and teeth bared, the four-legged predator exits its den in search of sustenance. That’s Black Wolf as heard on its new album. Aptly titled, they’re on the prowl with “On the Prowl,” within which they’re not simply hungry like a wolf. They are the wolf: Black Wolf.
“I never did cocaine,” Wolf said. “I call metal my cocaine music. It’s euphoria. The music moves me.”
