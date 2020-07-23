We’re going to die. Oh, and the world will go on living without us. So be happy, and live while you live.
Such are some of the many messages culled from “Vehicle,” the latest album from Johnson City’s Loose Leaves.
Rockers in the form of a whittled-raw trio, Loose Leaves claim center stage during Border Bash on Tuesday. Presented by Believe in Bristol, the livestreamed event stages from the uber-cool Ernest Tube studio in Bristol, Virginia.
“We’re psyched!” said Trace Hoover, lead singer and guitarist in Loose Leaves. “Just being included, we feel really honored to play Border Bash.”
Hoover formed Loose Leaves with childhood friends Jacob Tipton and Justin Hoard in 2015. Tipton plays bass, Hoard the drums. All contribute to the construction of songs written and recorded.
“We’re excited to stream from the Ernest Tube,” said Tipton, 27. “That’s a really cool spot.”
Tune in for what may prove to be a full exploration of “Vehicle.” Recorded at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, Loose Leaves’ second full album debuted in January.
“I hear a lot of range in the album,” said Hoard, 28. “There’s not one particular sound in it. Nothing gets played out on it.”
Twelve songs full, “Vehicle” exhibits rock ’n’ roll as presented with various shades of pop. They bang on “Long as You Love You,” address death on the title track and the album’s finale, “Into the so Ons,” and rock throughout. It’s mostly melodic yet thoughtful rock with abundant roll.
“Rock ’n’ roll,” Tipton said. “We purposely say rock ’n’ roll as opposed to rock. That roll is important.”
Roll emanates from rhythm. One might imagine the rhythm section of Tipton on bass and Hoard on drums as being the suppliers of rhythm, and they are, yet with Hoover’s guitar well amid the mix.
“It’s really important, the interlocking of the rhythm section,” Hoover, 29, said. “People say we’re really tight. Like Jacob says, we have a freeform sound.”
Yet Loose Leaves do not rate as a jam band. Improvisational, occasionally. Loose in structure, sometimes. Yet they remain tight, as if knotted to what it means and takes to play straight rock ’n’ roll. Their new album illuminates the guts of the band as well as ever before.
“‘Vehicle’ is the first album we’ve recorded in a studio,” Hoover said.
Loose Leaves recorded its first full album, “Pens and Pages,” in 2016. They issued an EP, “Dance,” a year later. Each were recorded in a home studio. Solid songs, yet production values did not scale upward to meet the band’s ambition. “Vehicle” accomplishes that.
Stream their album on Spotify. Buy the album on the band’s Bandcamp page. Know this. Most of the well-crafted songs were played in a live setting before they were recorded.
“When you play the songs live, you have lots of room to experiment and to make mistakes, and sometimes those mistakes work,” Hoard said. “We can then go into the studio and just lay it down.”
Alas, a few Keith Richards chords into the new year, COVID-19 hit town. And stayed. Loose Leaves, as with all local bands, screeched to a notes-garbling halt. Album to promote, no shows to play.
“We have done two livestreams,” Hoover said. “We did one in Capone’s in Johnson City and one in somebody’s house. We miss crowds a lot.”
Yet here we are, clad in times of COVID, one and all aboard the same ship out to sea. No telling when we’ll see land ahoy. Meantime, as with everyone else, musicians make do with what’s on hand, and that’s livestreaming.
“It’s actually nice to do livestreams because it gives my grandmother a chance to see us play live, as well as people across the country,” Tipton said.
Consider it another page pulled from another chapter in the ongoing epic of life. Turn the page for another dose of reality.
Or, in the case of Loose Leaves, rock ’n’ roll, pal. Play it straight, play it with groove, play it loud.
“Livestreams, it gives us a chance to hear ourselves,” Hoover said. “Review. Critique. Have fun.”
