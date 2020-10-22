Bluesman Jarekus Singleton comes to Abingdon for Halloween

He learned hymns with heart, music with passion.

“Oh, man, I had a wonderful childhood,” he said. “My grandfather played guitar. My mother played organ. My brother played drums. I’m just one of many in my family who played music. We always had music in church. We’d have two, three hours of music. Never quiet. It was a blessing.”

Signed to Alligator Records, Singleton issued a declarative “Refuse to Lose” to widespread acclaim in 2014. Several visits to the Tri-Cities later, he went the independent route with his follow-up.

“I self-released an album in 2018 called ‘The Bridge,’” he said. “I’ve got a new album coming out. The other night, we played four hours straight, all original stuff. Played from 9 to 1. We’ve got a lot for you in Abingdon on Halloween.”

Imagine Singleton onstage. A tinge of rock adds an edge to his blues akin to Buddy Guy’s latter-day approach. When he solos, Singleton’s apt to lean back while cradling his guitar and look up, as if into days long gone by, to summon his heroes from eons ago.

The three Kings — B.B., Albert and Freddie — number among Singleton’s gods of the six-string.