Bluesman Jarekus Singleton comes to Abingdon for Halloween

Bluesman Jarekus Singleton didn’t sound so blue when reached at home in Mississippi on Monday night. Quite the opposite.
“Man, happy to be back!” said Singleton.
While John Lee Hooker and Muddy Waters sleep, Singleton forges onward along a road of electric blues they paved generations ago. His route leads to Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon on Saturday, Oct. 31.
“Hey man, it’s Halloween!” Singleton, 36, said by phone from his home in Clinton, Mississippi. “Just finished rehearsing. Been writing a lot, recording a lot, rehearsing a lot.”
Only recently has Singleton, normally a road warrior, ventured out of Mississippi to return to the road. Like everyone else who plays music for a living, COVID-19 rendered his guitar silent for months.
“Strange times, man, strange times,” said Singleton, a past favorite at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. “We played in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday night. I played in Richmond, Virginia, a few weeks ago. But you know, several months without playing at all, that’s pretty rough — especially when you need to play, especially when you love to play.”
Singleton was born to play music. Many a night and Sunday morning as a child found Singleton clutched to the pews of True Gospel Church of God and Christ in Jackson, Mississippi, his grandfather’s rocking and rolling church.
He learned hymns with heart, music with passion.
“Oh, man, I had a wonderful childhood,” he said. “My grandfather played guitar. My mother played organ. My brother played drums. I’m just one of many in my family who played music. We always had music in church. We’d have two, three hours of music. Never quiet. It was a blessing.”
Signed to Alligator Records, Singleton issued a declarative “Refuse to Lose” to widespread acclaim in 2014. Several visits to the Tri-Cities later, he went the independent route with his follow-up.
“I self-released an album in 2018 called ‘The Bridge,’” he said. “I’ve got a new album coming out. The other night, we played four hours straight, all original stuff. Played from 9 to 1. We’ve got a lot for you in Abingdon on Halloween.”
Imagine Singleton onstage. A tinge of rock adds an edge to his blues akin to Buddy Guy’s latter-day approach. When he solos, Singleton’s apt to lean back while cradling his guitar and look up, as if into days long gone by, to summon his heroes from eons ago.
The three Kings — B.B., Albert and Freddie — number among Singleton’s gods of the six-string.
“It takes me away to another place,” Singleton said. “I’m always trying to find that place.”
Singleton pays homage to the bluesmen who came long before by doing his own thing. Robert Johnson went to the crossroads astride his own thing. B.B. King bent the strings as only he had done. Son House embraced the Delta as no one before or since has emoted.
That’s Singleton. He’s a man of Mississippi, a bluesman whose blues can render realms of joy. Onstage and in the groove, he needs neither an engine to roar nor wings to fly.
“It’s like a soar type of thing. It’s a spiritual high,” Singleton said. “When it’s at its highest, I don’t want to come down.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
