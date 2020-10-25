 Skip to main content
Attend hymn recital from UVa-Wise music professor, pianist
Attend hymn recital from UVa-Wise music professor, pianist

Bomin Park 2020

Bomin Park, a classical pianist, will perform a recital of classic hymns on the piano on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Cantrell Hall at UVa-Wise.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

WISE, Va. — After a stunning performance last fall, pianist Bomin Park returns with a recital entitled “Amazing Grace: Hymns on Piano” on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVa-Wise campus. The concert will feature classic and popular hymns arranged for piano, including favorites such as “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” and “Breathe on Me, Breath of God.”

The recital will be coordinated by the Pro-Art Association. In order to ensure appropriate social distancing, reservations are required to attend the concert, and capacity will be limited to 50 individuals. Staff and crew will wear masks for the duration of the event and will help patrons exit and enter to maintain social distancing. Seats will also be marked with patrons’ names.

Bomin Park currently serves as an adjunct instructor of piano at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, where he teaches all levels of classical piano, a music technology class and applied lessons. He also serves as a collaborate pianist for the UVa-Wise Concert Choir. For UVa-Wise students, this event will count as a cultural credit activity for those in attendance.

To reserve seats for “Amazing Grace: Hymns on Piano,” email pro-art@uvawise.edu or call the Pro-Art office at 276-376-4520. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to receive updates in the event of performance modifications, visit proartva.org.

