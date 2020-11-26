At home in Virginia: Scott Miller to perform for Down Home

Thankful. At home in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, family farmer Scott Miller awakens each day to tend to a large spread of land and heads of cattle.
“Thank God I have it,” Miller said. “It’s keeping the lights on.”
Ten albums into his return home to farm, Miller steps out to perform at the For the Love of Down Home Drive-In Show at The Mall at Johnson City on Dec. 6. Presented by and in support of Johnson City’s beloved Down Home as a means of adaptation during the pandemic, the show suggests a donation of $100 that will in part help the Down Home pay its monthly bills.
“Adapt or die,” Miller, 52, said. “I did a drive-in show in Knoxville back in July. I’m going to have a three-piece band — fiddle, bass and guitar. The show will have a beginning and an end. Just like a song, a show needs a point A and a point B.”
In between, Miller said he reads an audience, observations that inform the heart or meat of his shows.
“The audience,” he said. “they put out a vibe.”
Time was when Miller toured America and the world with Knoxville’s V-Roys. Back then, Steve Earle came upon and was impressed by the band of heartland rockers. He signed them to his record label, E-Squared.
“He taught us a lot,” Miller said. “He always said you should use the eraser end of your pencil more than the pointy end. He is full of profundity. He is a freak of nature.”
When Miller journeyed solo, he ignored Thomas Wolfe and ventured back home from Knoxville to the Shenandoah Valley town of Swoope, (pronounced SWOPE) Virginia.
“I live in town,” Miller said. “I’ve got my guitar and typewriter in the kitchen. I’ll wake up, work with the cows, come home and write.”
To date, Miller’s discography highlights 10 albums recorded since his move back home. His most recent, 2017’s “Women’s Auxiliary,” features snippets large and small of home and heart.
“You write what you know,” he said. “(The Shenandoah Valley) is sort of a step back in time. This place hasn’t changed since I left at 18.”
Miller left for an education at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg. From there, music led him to Knoxville. Then it was back to farming and family in idyllic western Virginia.
“It’s pretty Norman Rockwell-ish,” Miller said of his home. “My first record is all about Virginia.”
Of late, Miller’s written a batch of new tunes, songs he hopes to record for release next year. One of them was written in July and earned its public debut at his drive-in show in Knoxville.
“The song is called ‘New Hampshire Montana,’” Miller said. “I sat down with a typewriter and an Encyclopedia Britannica. I mention all 50 states and Puerto Rico in the song. It’s a song about nothing.”
He’s not sure, but “New Hampshire Montana” may squeeze onto his new album. It will, he said, turn up during his drive-in show in Johnson City. He’s eager to release new music, particularly after certain life events prevented him from properly promoting his prior album.
“I’ve been writing, believe it or not. I’ve hit a stretch,” Miller said. “The week ‘Women’s Auxiliary’ came out, my dad had a stroke. So I couldn’t tour. I lost a lot of money on that record.”
On the surface, he seems ordinary. But listen to Scott Miller. His music encompasses themes as seemingly disparate as Greek mythology to family and farming. Speak with Scott Miller. He references modernist poetry and poets such as Wallace Stevens and T.S. Eliot as readily as the price of beef and fertilizer.
Scott Miller, he’s a renaissance man. He’s a not-so-ordinary ordinary guy.
“I like that. I’ll take that description,” he said. “I like modernist poetry, Wallace Stevens. They’re like puzzles to me. I dig them.”
Lyrically, Miller’s music bears a general brand of searching. Curiosity at the core, horizon in the distance, he navigates forth with questions, occasional answers and an outlook that permeates reality and hope eternal — when hope eternal remains possible.
“I like songs that go to point A to point B, tell a story and evoke some kind of emotion,” Miller said. “That’s my goal. Sometimes it’s by accident. There’s a lot of rewriting and editing. That’s sort of my drug.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!