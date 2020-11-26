At home in Virginia: Scott Miller to perform for Down Home

Thankful. At home in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, family farmer Scott Miller awakens each day to tend to a large spread of land and heads of cattle.

“Thank God I have it,” Miller said. “It’s keeping the lights on.”

Ten albums into his return home to farm, Miller steps out to perform at the For the Love of Down Home Drive-In Show at The Mall at Johnson City on Dec. 6. Presented by and in support of Johnson City’s beloved Down Home as a means of adaptation during the pandemic, the show suggests a donation of $100 that will in part help the Down Home pay its monthly bills.

“Adapt or die,” Miller, 52, said. “I did a drive-in show in Knoxville back in July. I’m going to have a three-piece band — fiddle, bass and guitar. The show will have a beginning and an end. Just like a song, a show needs a point A and a point B.”

In between, Miller said he reads an audience, observations that inform the heart or meat of his shows.

“The audience,” he said. “they put out a vibe.”

Time was when Miller toured America and the world with Knoxville’s V-Roys. Back then, Steve Earle came upon and was impressed by the band of heartland rockers. He signed them to his record label, E-Squared.