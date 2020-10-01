49 Winchester rolls out album No. 3

“Our three records have shown our evolution into adulthood,” Gibson, 26, said. “We now have adult lives and adult thoughts.”

Hence the aforementioned George Jones, bottle and life on the road reference. Gibson said that he writes from a combination of introspection and observation. Many songs feature a combination of the two.

“They just come to me,” he said. “I’m not a prolific songwriter. I don’t write dozens of songs. I’m sort of an introspective writer. On this record, about a quarter of it came from outside influences.”

In general, the album serves as vignettes from Isaac Gibson's life.

“They’re experiences from everyday life,” he said. “Some songs are happy. Some songs are sad songs. Some songs are of victory, some of struggle. Most are from my life. But I never sold dope like in ‘Long Hard Life.’”

A sense of loneliness and longing threads throughout the album. Sung with unusual amounts of passion, as accentuated by Gibson’s teardrop-on-the-tongue voice, tunes including country weeper “It’s a Shame” and “The Road Home” underscore the value of home and heart.