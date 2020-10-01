49 Winchester rolls out album No. 3

George Jones and jukeboxes, Bristol and the bottle. There’s life on the road, a woman back home, bars and cars and trucks.
So goes the new album from 49 Winchester.
Russell County’s pride heralds the release of their new album, “49 Winchester III,” tonight at Capone’s in Johnson City. It’s an album of the year candidate — or should be. Abingdon’s wunderkind Adam Bolt opens the show with a magnificent new EP to promote.
“We’re proud to death of it,” said Isaac Gibson, lead singer, guitarist and chief songwriter in 49 Winchester, of his band’s new album. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Local band, Appalachian band, whatever. 49 Winchester belongs among the Isbells and Stapletons in the forefront of America’s music scene. In a year when concert ticket sales have paused, Castlewood’s 49 Winchester just punched their ticket to ride with their new album.
“Our three records have shown our evolution into adulthood,” Gibson, 26, said. “We now have adult lives and adult thoughts.”
Hence the aforementioned George Jones, bottle and life on the road reference. Gibson said that he writes from a combination of introspection and observation. Many songs feature a combination of the two.
“They just come to me,” he said. “I’m not a prolific songwriter. I don’t write dozens of songs. I’m sort of an introspective writer. On this record, about a quarter of it came from outside influences.”
In general, the album serves as vignettes from Isaac Gibson's life.
“They’re experiences from everyday life,” he said. “Some songs are happy. Some songs are sad songs. Some songs are of victory, some of struggle. Most are from my life. But I never sold dope like in ‘Long Hard Life.’”
A sense of loneliness and longing threads throughout the album. Sung with unusual amounts of passion, as accentuated by Gibson’s teardrop-on-the-tongue voice, tunes including country weeper “It’s a Shame” and “The Road Home” underscore the value of home and heart.
“It has bars and jukeboxes, late nights and loneliness,” Gibson said. “I’ve been pretty fortunate. I’ve not dealt with a world of misery, but I have listened to country music all my life. When a singer puts his heart on his sleeve, you can’t help but relate with it.”
Heart on his flannel sleeve, twang on his tongue, Gibson sings like a Southern Springsteen. He rocks the soul and bandstand alike.
On “Raleigh,” he sings “just give me shot, give me a chance” like a love-parched man in need of a woman. On “It’s a Shame,” he laments, “I’d count my blessings if I had some.” Later on “Never Did Love Me,” tears drop from Gibson’s voice as he informs that he’s “sad all the time” and in “misery.”
Indeed, “49 Winchester III” brands as a soulful exorcism. Part country, part rock and soul, it’s substance mined deeply from the darkest corners of the heart. But there’s also joy, the simple joy of being alive.
“It’s straightforward Isaac,” Gibson said of the album. “It’s a straightforward album. I’ve cut out the jibber jabber.”
Meanwhile, Gibson works on houses by day in Southwest Virginia. He comes home each evening with dirt under his fingernails, sweat on his brow. On occasion, a song drops by for a shake and howdy.
Come tonight, he and his band return to the stage. Look close. You’ll see and hear a man for whom Darrell Scott’s “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” could have been written.
“Blessed to be here,” Gibson said. “There’s a lot of dead folks out there, and I’m not one of them.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
