Tennis Anyone?: A new kind of year in New York

When I think of New Year’s Eve, I think of “New York, New York.”

I can hear Frank Sinatra in my head singing that song — just after every midnight — while watching massive gatherings happen in the city that never sleeps.

But, this year, like elsewhere, that city did sleep.

It went into isolation, due to the killer coronavirus.

Yet, in times of tragedy, art springs forth.

Which brings me to a new book called “The Long Pause and the Short Breath: Poems & Photos — Reflections on New York City’s Pandemic” by Nicole Freezer Rubens. It’s published by The Three Tomatoes.

With a keen artist’s eye and sharp insights, Rubens takes you inside the pandemic bubble of New York City through the lockdown, the endless sirens, the protests, the salutes to those who cared — just everything.

This is a literary trip into the loss of lives and freedoms but also what happened when the quarantine was finally lifted.

Prose is accompanied by stark and often shocking photographs.

Rubens is a native New Yorker who raised three daughters with her husband. She has also been a student of studio art, art history, creative writing and photography.