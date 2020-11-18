 Skip to main content
Sullivan County offers free flu shots Thursday
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will offer free flu shots for anyone who wants to receive one at two locations on Thursday, according to a statement from the health department. They'll offer the shots at the Bristol Motor Speedway's North Entrance Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, and at Sullivan Central High School from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

"The Center for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone age six months and older," the statement said. "The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza."

