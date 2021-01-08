Health department shares updates, tips for drive-thru vaccination clinic

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will hold its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bristol Dragway beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, according to a Friday morning statement from the department.
The clinic will continue to be held on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “until further notice,” the statement said.
The department said that vaccines are currently being offered only to people who qualify for them under Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, along with people age 75 and older. People who qualify under one of the phase designations should bring their work identification, and people age 75 and older should bring their driver’s license, the statement said.
While the department said that they were encouraging people who live or work in Sullivan County to come to the clinic, it said that Tennessee residents from other counties who meet the phase criteria will also be vaccinated.
Once people are vaccinated, they’ll be required to wait for 15 minutes in a designated area where medical personnel can monitor them, the statement said.
The statement told people to use the drive-thru map posted on the department’s website and social media accounts and shared the following list of tips for people coming:
- Please plan to be in your vehicle for an extended period of time
- Wear clothing that will easily allow for the shot in your arm
- Use the restroom and eat ahead of time
- Ensure that you have a full tank of gas prior to getting in line
- Bring snacks and water if needed
- Make sure to wear a mask if you need to exit your vehicle
- Make sure to wear a mask while you are receiving your vaccine
The statement also included a detailed list of the people eligible for vaccines under Phases 1a1 and 1a2:
Phase 1a1:
- Hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially-infectious materials
- Home health care staff
- COVID-19 mass testing site staff
- Student health providers
- Staff and residents of LCTF
- First responders with direct public exposure
- Individuals ≥ 18 years who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual disability
Phase 1a2:
- Primary care providers and staff
- Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients
- Pharmacists and staff
- Outpatient therapists
- Urgent visit center providers and staff
- Environmental services
- Oral health providers
- Behavioral health providers
- Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens
- Funeral/mortuary workers