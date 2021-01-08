Health department shares updates, tips for drive-thru vaccination clinic

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will hold its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bristol Dragway beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, according to a Friday morning statement from the department.

The clinic will continue to be held on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “until further notice,” the statement said.

The department said that vaccines are currently being offered only to people who qualify for them under Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, along with people age 75 and older. People who qualify under one of the phase designations should bring their work identification, and people age 75 and older should bring their driver’s license, the statement said.

While the department said that they were encouraging people who live or work in Sullivan County to come to the clinic, it said that Tennessee residents from other counties who meet the phase criteria will also be vaccinated.

Once people are vaccinated, they’ll be required to wait for 15 minutes in a designated area where medical personnel can monitor them, the statement said.