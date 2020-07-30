Fourth COVID-19-related death, 82 recoveries reported at Bristol nursing home

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Christian Care Center of Bristol, the nursing home that has been struggling to contain a major outbreak of COVID-19 over the past few weeks, reported Thursday that a fourth resident who came down with the illness has died.
The facility’s director, Jennifer Skaggs, shared the news in an email statement. She also said that Christian Care’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases among residents and staff has climbed to 105, but said that 82 of those people have since recovered.
The current 105 total does not seem to include the four resident deaths reported at the facility. With those deaths included, the total number of positive cases at the facility over the course of the outbreak seems to be 109.
Of the 73 residents who have gotten COVID-19 from the novel coronavirus, Skaggs said that 16 currently have active cases and are in isolation at Christian Care.
Of the 32 staff who have gotten it, Skaggs said that 32 have recovered--but she also said that seven staff are still in quarantine, and it wasn't clear whether those staff were marked as "recovered."
The first known case at the facility was discovered on June 25, when an employee tested positive for the respiratory illness.