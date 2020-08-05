COVID-19 death toll at Bristol nursing home climbs to six

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Two more residents at Christian Care Center of Bristol have died after testing positive for COVID-19, pushing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths at the Bristol Tennessee nursing home to six.
The new total was confirmed by Dr. Stephen May, the regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, on Wednesday.
Christian Care has faced one of the area’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19 since an employee there tested positive on June 25. Media statements from Jennifer Skaggs, the nursing home’s director, show that it has had at least 105 positive cases of the respiratory illness among its residents and staff since then. Some of the people with those positive cases have been asymptomatic.
In a media statement from Tuesday, Skaggs said that the nursing home had had five COVID-related deaths. May’s total of six on Wednesday appeared to be an updated count.
“Currently, there are four residents with active COVID-19 in isolation and two residents being hospitalized,” she said.
Skaggs also said in the statement that the nursing home has had 93 recoveries, of which 64 are residents and 32 are staff. But those numbers don’t add up: the sum of 64 and 32 is 96.
All of the deaths have happened to residents. Skaggs said that no employees have died or been hospitalized, and that three were in quarantine as of Tuesday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents and families during this difficult time,” Skaggs said.
She said that Christian Care is continuing to work closely with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health on its response to the outbreak.
Part of that collaboration, she said, includes “periodic onsite visits and consultation.”
Skaggs also reiterated that the nursing home looks forward to having more recoveries and “remain[s] vigilant against this terrible virus afflicting our nation and local community.”
