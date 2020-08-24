COVID-19 cases near 200 at Sullivan County jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Almost 200 inmates and staff at the Sullivan County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said Monday afternoon.
As of Monday morning, May said, 177 inmates and 18 staff at the jail had tested positive for the respiratory illness, bringing the jail’s positive case count to 195.
Last Thursday, the health department reported that it had tested 40 inmates for the respiratory illness, and said that 29 had tested positive.
May said the health department had then offered testing to the jail’s entire inmate population--which he estimated was somewhere around 760 at that time--and said that 278 inmates agreed to be tested.
“Of those, 148 were positive, 112 were negative and 18 were inconclusive,” May said.
He said that there have been 18 positive cases among jail staff so far, and 12 more staff are awaiting their test results.
“And then we’ll be doing a large testing for staff tomorrow morning,” May said.
He said the health department was splitting the testing between a Tennessee Department of Health lab and a local lab.
May called the outbreak a “large cluster” of COVID-19 cases in the region--one that didn’t surprise him.
“This is very common. It’s already happened in many jails across the state,” he said. “We were actually looking for it...anticipating having an outbreak in our jail because everybody else has.”
The jail has room for 619 inmates, which is to say it’s currently overcrowded with its current population of well over 700. The numbers were far worse last fall, though: Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell said they had close to 1,100 packed into the building at that point. A new pretrial release program has gotten more than 200 inmates out of the jail since its launch last winter.
May said the current explosion in COVID-19 cases in the jail reflects the fact that it houses so many people in close quarters. He said the outbreak there doesn’t reflect the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading in the general region.
“...it’s [happening] in a confined space, a closed environment, so it really doesn’t reflect on [the] level of community transmission,” May said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.