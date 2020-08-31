COVID-19 cases climb to 211 at county jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff at the Sullivan County jail has climbed to 211, Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said Monday afternoon.
May said in an email that the numbers were updated Monday morning. Last Tuesday, the health department reported 195 total positive cases among inmates and employees at the jail.
As of Monday morning, May said 177 inmates had tested positive so far--the same count reported last Tuesday. Meanwhile, positive cases among staff had almost doubled, from 18 last Tuesday to 34 as of Monday morning.
May said that two inmates and seven staff with positive cases have recovered so far, and that there have been no virus-related deaths among inmates and employees.
He added that he did not have the total number of tests conducted so far among staff and inmates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.