Christian Care Center of Bristol reports seventh COVID-19 death

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- A seventh resident of Christian Care Center of Bristol has died in the hospital after catching COVID-19, and the facility now has no residents or staff with active cases of the respiratory illness, according to a Monday statement from Jennifer Skaggs, the nursing home’s director.
“The total number of [COVID-19-related] deaths are seven residents that expired in the hospital,” Skaggs said in the statement.
It was the first COVID-19-related death reported at the facility since August 5, when the Sullivan County Regional Health Department had reported six total deaths there.
“We are saddened and our thoughts and prayers remain with the residents and families during this difficult time,” Skaggs said.
She said that the Bristol Tennessee nursing home now has no active cases of COVID-19 among its residents or staff.
That appeared to be the first report of zero COVID-19 cases at Christian Care since an employee there tested positive on June 25. The outbreak that followed became one of the worst among long-term care facilities in Tennessee. Including that first employee case, the nursing home has had 109 total positive cases of the respiratory illness--75 residents and 34 staff.
Skaggs said that all 34 staff are now considered recovered, along with 68 residents. She warned that the virus could strike the nursing home again.
“As we celebrate [the recoveries], we recognize with caution that this virus is still lurking in our community and it could visit us again as it is visiting all businesses in the Tri-Cities,” Skaggs said.
She said that Christian Care is “continuing to test residents and staff per the Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidelines.”
