Bristol nursing home with COVID-19 outbreak reports 85 recoveries

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Christian Care Center of Bristol reported Monday that 85 residents and staff are now considered recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Since an employee at the Bristol Tennessee nursing home tested positive for the respiratory infection on June 25, a wave of cases has hit its residents and staff hard.
Based on a media statement shared Monday by Jennifer Skaggs, the director of Christian Care, the nursing home has so far had 73 residents and 32 staff test positive for the illness--a total of 105 cases. Multiple residents who tested positive have been hospitalized, and four have died.
“Out of the 85 celebrated total recoveries, 56 are residents and 29 are staff members,” Skaggs said in the Monday statement.
She said that 10 residents with COVID-19 are currently in isolation, while three are hospitalized. Meanwhile, three staff are in quarantine and none have been hospitalized, she said.
“We are looking forward to more residents and staff members to be recovered soon,” Skaggs said. “Our hearts go out to our dedicated [caregivers], residents [and] families, as well as area hospitals and other care providers who are also facing many difficult challenges in dealing with COVID-19 in our area.”
Skaggs reported 79 total recoveries last Friday, July 31. She had reported 82 recoveries on Thursday but said the 82 figure was a reporting error, and said that Friday’s count of 79 recoveries was updated and correct.
“We continue to follow strict CDC, Joint Commission, [and] Department of Health guidelines,” Skaggs said.
“We remain vigilant against this terrible virus afflicting our nation and local community,” she added. “We deeply appreciate your prayers and support as we all face this terrible virus and worldwide pandemic.”
