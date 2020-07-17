While most law enforcement agencies say they’ve been blessed to have healthy employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 12 law enforcement staff members in the Mountain Empire have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This includes eight at the Smyth County Sheriff's Office and three at the Bristol Virginia Sheriff's Office.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said he believes one of his deputies contracted the virus after encountering a Wythe County deputy. The deputy was among the officers at the July 3 protests in Marion but stayed on standby at the Smyth County Courthouse.

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads also said one of the police officers who tested positive went to Marion on July 3 to assist area law enforcement during two protests there.

Eads said city officials are not yet sure where the other two officers in Bristol contracted the virus.

 

