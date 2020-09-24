Bristol Virginia gets bond rating upgrade from S&P

BRISTOL, Va. - The city of Bristol Virginia received positive financial news today, as rating agency Standard & Poor's global ratings upgraded the city's bond rating.

S&P Global Ratings raised its long term and underlying rating to 'A+' from 'A' on the city's general obligation bonds outstanding," according to a written statement from S&P Global. "At the same time, we assigned our 'A+' long-term rating to the taxable GO refunding bonds, series 2020. The outlook is stable."

Bond proceeds will refund certain maturities outstanding from the series 2014 taxable GO bonds to lower overall debt service requirements estimated at 8.9% of the refunded par amount.

"The rating action reflects our view of improved financial management policies and practices that the management team implemented after taking office in 2017," according to the statement.

Over the past four years city officials have enacted strict financial policies, made significant reductions in spending, improved cash flow and restructured its bond debt.

In August 2017, the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts cited the city as among the four most fiscally distressed in the state due to significant long-term indebtedness, lack of cash flow, reliance on short-term borrowing to pay basic operational expenses.

Last September Moody's upgraded the city's general obligation bond rating two levels from Baa2 to A3 investment grade.

