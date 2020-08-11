Sullivan County Mayor extends mask mandate through September 12

The requirement for people to wear masks in public places in Sullivan County has been extended through September 12, according to a statement and executive order shared Tuesday by the Office of the County Mayor.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Dr. Stephen May, the regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, issued the executive order together.
In a press statement, Venable said the extension was based on “information provided by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, CDC, State of Tennessee Department of Health and the Sullivan County [Regional] Health Department.”
The original mask mandate, which Venable issued on July 11 to go into effect on July 12, expires on Wednesday. The new mandate kicks in at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday morning and will stay in place through 11:59 p.m. on September 12.
The new order, like the original, says that “all businesses, organizations, or [venues] open to usage by members of the public in Sullivan County...shall require the use of face coverings or masks by their employees and members of the public while inside their premises in areas accessible to the public.”
Children who are two years old or younger are exempt from the mandate, along with people experiencing difficulty breathing and anyone who is unconscious or incapacitated.
The order also exempts places of worship, as well as people dining in restaurants or being served food or drinks in other businesses.
Businesses and other venues where the mandate applies don’t have to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public, according to the order.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.