USP Lee inmate indicted on murder of cellmate
ABINGDON, Va. - An inmate at United States Penitentiary, Lee County was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with the premeditated murder of his cellmate, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

Samuel Silva, 45, was charged with one count of willfully, deliberately, maliciously and with premeditation killing Abraham Aldana in September 2018. The news release states Silva is accused of planning Aldana's murder and then stabbing him to death.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the FBI. The prosecution of the case is being handled by acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar as well as assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary T. Lee, Daniel J. Murphy and Aaron Stewart. 

A trial date has not been set in the case.

