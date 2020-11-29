Tennis: Thankful for all the worst things

On this Thanksgiving weekend, I’m finding myself thankful for some of the worst things that have ever happened to me.

Like the time I got a speeding ticket in Brunswick County, Virginia.

I should’ve known better; I got this ticket along U.S. Highway 58.

Rats.

I wrote a two-page article on U.S. Highway 58 for this newspaper’s Community section in 1996.

I also wrote a book about Highway 58, tracing origins from the Atlantic Ocean to the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.

In 2015, I was working on an updated version of that book when I got a speeding ticket in Southside Virginia, where the speed limit goes from 60 to 55 for seemingly no reason.

So imagine what happens when you’re cruising along at 67 mph and suddenly the speed limit drops to 55.

Answer: You get a speeding ticket.

Now, it really gets complicated when you live about 275 miles from the court.

But back then, I had an aunt who lived near Roanoke. So I stayed with her. Then, I took off for Lawrenceville, Virginia, at 5:30 a.m.