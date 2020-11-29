Tennis: Thankful for all the worst things

On this Thanksgiving weekend, I’m finding myself thankful for some of the worst things that have ever happened to me.
Like the time I got a speeding ticket in Brunswick County, Virginia.
I should’ve known better; I got this ticket along U.S. Highway 58.
Rats.
I wrote a two-page article on U.S. Highway 58 for this newspaper’s Community section in 1996.
I also wrote a book about Highway 58, tracing origins from the Atlantic Ocean to the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.
In 2015, I was working on an updated version of that book when I got a speeding ticket in Southside Virginia, where the speed limit goes from 60 to 55 for seemingly no reason.
So imagine what happens when you’re cruising along at 67 mph and suddenly the speed limit drops to 55.
Answer: You get a speeding ticket.
Now, it really gets complicated when you live about 275 miles from the court.
But back then, I had an aunt who lived near Roanoke. So I stayed with her. Then, I took off for Lawrenceville, Virginia, at 5:30 a.m.
Ultimately, I appeared before the judge in 2015, and I let him know the circumstances. I was traveling alone and didn’t notice that the speed limit had just dropped.
He seemed to be impressed with the fact that I was clean-shaven, wearing a suit jacket and a tie.
But he also wanted to know why I had traveled from Bristol to Brunswick County over a speeding ticket.
I told him I wanted to keep my record clean.
After that, he asked my occupation.
“A reporter?” he said incredulously after I spoke. “That’s great. There aren’t many reporters anymore.”
Thankfully, that kind judge dismissed the ticket as “equipment failure.” Or something like that. Whatever, it simply meant that I had to pay a fine — and nothing else.
So, that was me as “Joseph” in the morning.
That afternoon, I was “Joe” about three doors away, conducting a planned book signing — that coincided with my traffic ticket — at the Brunswick County Museum.
Turns out, I sold enough books that afternoon to pay for my ticket fine.
And when was I really going to plan a book signing at little Lawrenceville for the book I wrote on railroad trails?
Likely never.
But this turned out to be perhaps a blessing in disguise.
So maybe the bad things that happen to you in life may not really be bad things.
Consider them opportunities.
A priest once told me that several of the challenges that we face in life are tests from God.
We survive these challenges and learn the lessons that we were supposed to learn so that we can learn to be better people and love each other more.
Obviously, it hurts when your world gets shaken up. You get lost in the mix, like you’re inside a snow globe that’s been shaken.
Sometimes the devil gets in your life and tries to cause waves.
Believe me, that’s when I pray.
And, when the storm is over, I am so thankful.
