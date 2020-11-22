Smyth Recovery Court graduate celebrates 20 months of sobriety

Recovery ain’t easy.
It’s difficult and sometimes ugly work, and you can’t fake your way through it. But, with determination, self-discipline and support, it is within reach.
That’s the message Jeanne Sult had for those struggling with addiction just days before she graduated the Smyth County Recovery Court on Oct. 30.
The 35-year-old spent a good chunk of her life in active addiction right up until she was referred to the Recovery Court in early 2019.
By that time, she’d long been ready for change.
“I was so tired of that life, and I just didn’t want to do it anymore. I didn’t like it anymore,” she said.
Like so many, Sult’s addiction began with pain pills. When that stopped getting her high, she turned to meth.
“And each year, it got worse and worse and worse and worse.”
It got to the point she could smoke or snort the crystalline powder, and it wouldn’t even faze her. She was down to about 110 pounds and looked about twice her age, she said.
“That stuff made me into a completely different person I didn’t even know,” she said. “I was just a girl with a book bag on my back, looking for at least 50 to 75 dollars a day to get my fix. I wasn’t thinking about anything else, I wasn’t thinking about my kids or my life or any of that stuff.”
Sult’s road to Recovery Court began with a conversation with her mother. Tired of being strung out, she wanted to be done with that part of her life. She saw the people around her living normal lives and longed for a sense of normalcy in her own.
Her mom started looking into different rehabilitation programs, trying to get her daughter the help she needed.
“I was just going to violate probation and go back to jail,” Sult said. In jail, she’d be forced to go without the drugs for a while, at least.
But, after her arrest, Sult discovered and was accepted into the Recovery Court. She went into the program cautiously optimistic. She’d been in that courtroom before and was familiar with some of the people on the Recovery Team. She wasn’t used to them being on her side.
“At the beginning, I thought, ‘Ha! These people don’t really care. They’re just doing this.’ But they honestly really do care,” she said.
The beginning of the program was intense, Sult said, noting that some days she would put in about 12 hours going to classes, attending counseling and support meetings, submitting drug screens and checking in with the team.
That strict structure helped her get into a new routine, one in which she didn’t stand for hours in front of the mirror and not even realize any time had passed.
“They give you all kinds of tools and options of what to do in different situations and what not to do and how to start your day. And they teach you this for months and months, so it basically just reboots your brain,” she said.
She struggled along the way, having some setbacks and a relapse. But the Recovery Court team, comprised of mental health professionals, a case manager and program coordinator, prosecution and defense attorneys and a probation officer, were there to help get her back on track.
“It’s kind of like a baby trying to take its first step,” she said. “It falls and then it gets back up and holds onto something and tries again. And then it falls and gets back up and tries again and is eventually able to walk by itself. That’s where I am right now. I’m that toddler walking, and my goal is to be running.”
That relapse was an eye-opener, she said. It prompted her to push herself harder and to make her sobriety her No. 1 priority.
“After a while of that mindset and actually wanting to live again, everything else started to fall into place,” she said.
She’s amazed at how far she’s come. She used to envy other people for the normalcy they had — holding down a steady job, being able to drive themselves where they needed to go and the like.
Now she has all those things.
“I never in a million years thought I’d have my own car and my license and have a management position at my job,” she said.
She’s also built a stronger relationship with her 13- and 18-year-old sons.
“They look at me different,” she said. “I can tell in how they look at me. They’re good kids. They don’t deserve a mom out here using and acting like a fool. They don’t deserve that. They deserve someone that’s going to look out for them and be there for them and be a mom to them.”
And it just feels good to be sober, she said.
“I can go to sleep at night and say I got a car, I got a license, I got a job, and I got people’s trust back.”
Sult now leads a very quiet, very private and very sober life. Looking forward, she plans to continue to use the tools she was given in Recovery Court to keep it that way.
Last week, Sult celebrated 20 months of sobriety. She hopes her story can help those in active addiction see that recovery is attainable if you have the will to follow through with it.
“Recovery is an option,” she said. “You’ve just got to put your guard down when it comes to trusting counselors and trusting people who are trying to help. And then you’ve got to keep your guard up if you see somebody from your old life.”
She only had one warning: “If you honestly don’t want recovery, or if you’re just doing [Recovery Court] to get out of jail, it’s not going to work. If you’re not craving that recovery, it ain’t going to come. People need to hear that.”
Sult was among several participants to graduate recovery court in recent weeks. Their successful departures will make room for five new participants.
Recovery Court Coordinator Michelle Ward, credits participants’ determination and community support for the program’s success.
“In this program, we’ve seen so much growth. I don’t know where it’s going to head, but there’s been so much community support, and I think that’s why the program’s doing so well,” she said.
The U.S. Department of Justice renewed and expanded the program’s grant last month to nearly $500,000 for three years of operation. Ward said the extra roughly $100,000 will be used to increase the program’s 25 participant capacity by 20%.
