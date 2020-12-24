Isabelle Stubblefield: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am a student at THS who has seen many problems with bullying. In high school, bullying is a major problem in terms of how it is dealt with. Bullying happens on a day-to-day basis and I do not think they are punished the way they should be. I noticed this because I have had a few friends that were bullies, there punishment was being talked to. Think that would stop you?

The reason bullying is such a big deal is because it can lead to major side effects. For example, suicide, harm to one’s self or others, and/or depression. The effects of bullying can be both physical and emotional, and they can last for many years. Bullying can have an everlasting effect on you.

One way to diminish bullying is by starting with us; and that means speaking up and telling someone in authority. The second thing to happen is to fix the punishments. Bullies should get in-school suspension or suspended altogether, depending on the case. The last part of the punishment should be a conference with the bullies and their parents, and with who they bullied and their parents. Others may disagree those punishments are to harsh or would not work, but bullying would decrease with harsher punishments. In the near future, punishments should get harder and lower the chances of being bullied.