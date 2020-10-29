Former Scott County sheriff’s deputy sentenced to prison for embezzlement, wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. — A former Scott County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday after embezzling more than $20,000 from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, as well as soliciting sex and nude photographs from women on home electronic monitoring, according to a Thursday statement from Acting United States Attorney Daniel Bubar.
Gate City resident Jeffrey Scott Spicer, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of wire fraud in November 2019, the statement said.
“Citizens have to be able to trust public officials, but when officers violate that trust, it threatens the rule of law,” Bubar said in the statement. “I am grateful for the hard work put into this case by the FBI and the Virginia State Police, as we seek to root out corruption at every level.”
Court records show that between 2014 and 2017, when Spicer was a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, he submitted a slew of requests for 765 hours of overtime he hadn’t actually worked, Bubar’s statement said. The statement said that Spicer was paid $21,346 for those fraudulent requests, using money from federal grant funds allotted to the sheriff’s office.
Spicer also abused his position as the owner and operator of a company called Spicewater Home Electronic Monitoring, or Spicewater, the statement said. The company was responsible for providing home electronic monitoring services for people sentenced to that kind of surveillance by the Scott County, Virginia, Circuit Court, the statement said.
While Spicewater contracted another business to do the electronic monitoring work, the people being monitored paid Spicer for it, the statement said. And when the contracted business stopped providing those services for several months in 2017, Spicer still received $13,797 in payments, “even though no such monitoring services were being performed,” the statement said.
Additionally, the statement said that Spicer solicited nude photographs and sex from some of the women being electronically monitored. If they complied, he told them, he wouldn’t reveal that they were breaking the electronic monitoring rules established by the court.
The former sheriff’s deputy also defrauded the Department of Criminal Justice Services by logging onto its website with other officers’ information and completing online courses and tests for them, the statement said. He was paid for completing some of that online training, it added.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Virginia State Police investigated the case and Assistant United States Attorney Lena Busscher prosecuted it for the United States, the statement said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!