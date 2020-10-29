Former Scott County sheriff’s deputy sentenced to prison for embezzlement, wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. — A former Scott County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday after embezzling more than $20,000 from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, as well as soliciting sex and nude photographs from women on home electronic monitoring, according to a Thursday statement from Acting United States Attorney Daniel Bubar.

Gate City resident Jeffrey Scott Spicer, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of wire fraud in November 2019, the statement said.

“Citizens have to be able to trust public officials, but when officers violate that trust, it threatens the rule of law,” Bubar said in the statement. “I am grateful for the hard work put into this case by the FBI and the Virginia State Police, as we seek to root out corruption at every level.”

Court records show that between 2014 and 2017, when Spicer was a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, he submitted a slew of requests for 765 hours of overtime he hadn’t actually worked, Bubar’s statement said. The statement said that Spicer was paid $21,346 for those fraudulent requests, using money from federal grant funds allotted to the sheriff’s office.