Sullivan County gets more than $250,000 for emergency broadband projects

Sullivan County will get $267,083 for two emergency broadband grants to improve internet access for county students and residents in rural areas, State Rep. John Crawford, R-Bristol/Kingsport, announced Thursday.
The state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allotment from the federal government will provide the funds, Crawford said in a statement.
He said that $89,383 will go to BrightRidge Johnson City Energy Authority, which will use the grant money to increase Wi-Fi internet access in Sullivan County Schools. Spectrum SE will use the remaining $177,700 to help residential homes in rural sections of the county secure broadband access.
“These grants will make an enormous difference in the lives of our students and neighbors who need greater internet access to work, do classwork online or access telehealth services during this pandemic,” Crawford said. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities these grants will provide for our community, but also for the economic growth it will help create.”
Gov. Bill Lee announced $61 million in funding for 62 projects on emergency broadband access on Aug. 21, Crawford said.
“The funds will be distributed by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) to improve broadband internet access across the state,” Crawford said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.