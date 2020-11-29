Pro-Art offers free Barter 'Christmas Carol' stream

WISE, Va. — The joy of the Christmas season returns with a production from Barter Theatre, streaming free from Dec. 7 – Dec. 20 via the Pro-Art Association at UVa-Wise.

Adapted by Catherine Bush from the classic by Charles Dickens, an On Demand production of “A Christmas Carol” allows patrons to stream the full show from the comfort of home. All Barter Players performances include access to special bonus features and educator resources to take the experience even further.

Barter On Demand offers Wise, Lee and Dickenson County residents — along with those of the wider region — the opportunity to stream this brand-new adaption of “A Christmas Carol” for free in partnership with Pro-Art. This performance is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Get a free streaming code and link to watch by emailing pro-art@uvawise.edu or by calling 276-376-4520. Barter On Demand content can be streamed on any device that has a web browser, and Pro-Art staff will troubleshoot if viewers need technical assistance.

The Pro-Art Association is offering this performance, and all events of their 2020-2021 season, at no cost. If you have any questions, or would like updates in regards to performance modifications, please visit proartva.org, call the office at 276-376-4520 or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.