Governor’s wife tests positive as he plans to address state about surge

“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive,” Lee said in the statement. “I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19.”

At 8 p.m. EST Sunday, Lee will give a statewide address about the current explosion of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, the statement said. His speech will be broadcast on his Facebook page and YouTube channels and he will deliver it from the Governor’s Residence, where he said he is quarantining, according to the statement.