BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Activities at tonight’s Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink presented by HVAC have been canceled due to a mechanical issue, Bristol Motor Speedway announced in a news release this afternoon.

Refunds will be issued for existing reservations or may be rebooked for later this week. The event schedule is expected to resume Tuesday from 4-9:30 p.m.

The rink will close for the season following skating on Sunday.