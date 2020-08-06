Watch Now: When life gets to be too much, just sit back and float on the Clinch River

ST. PAUL, Va. — I watched my son do this — down in Helen, Georgia — on the Chattahoochee River.

The sport is called tubing. It’s easy. You simply approach a river, plop yourself down on a tube and let the current carry you downstream to your destination.

I’ve done this on the James River, New River, Oconaluftee River and, yes, on the Lazy River at Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Tubing: It’s what you do in the heat of summer.

My 14-year-old son, John, has been on most of these tubing adventures with me.

Last year, he kayaked part of the Clinch River — the same place where we went tubing last week with Clinch River Adventures at St. Paul, Virginia.

Donna Johnson, the business owner, explained just how simple tubing is: You start at Baptism Hole, and then you float for about 2 miles in two hours to the A.R. Matthews Memorial Park.

Take your life jacket. Bring a water bottle. Wear a mask on the shuttle van. And wear some shoes to protect your feet against the rocks on the bottom of the river.

Lie back. And enjoy the ride.

Oh, so simple.

“A lot of people just like the idea of getting on a lazy river and just relaxing — not doing any effort to float back down,” Johnson said.

Yes, folks, this is simple.

But John had to complicate things — just like he did down in Georgia.

Instead of staying on the tube and just floating over the rapids, John kept jumping off to go swimming in the river.

Sometimes, I couldn’t blame him.

On a sweltering summer’s day, it did feel good when I jumped off the tube to make a splash.