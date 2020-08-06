Watch Now: When life gets to be too much, just sit back and float on the Clinch River

ST. PAUL, Va. — I watched my son do this — down in Helen, Georgia — on the Chattahoochee River.
The sport is called tubing. It’s easy. You simply approach a river, plop yourself down on a tube and let the current carry you downstream to your destination.
I’ve done this on the James River, New River, Oconaluftee River and, yes, on the Lazy River at Dollywood’s Splash Country.
Tubing: It’s what you do in the heat of summer.
My 14-year-old son, John, has been on most of these tubing adventures with me.
Last year, he kayaked part of the Clinch River — the same place where we went tubing last week with Clinch River Adventures at St. Paul, Virginia.
Donna Johnson, the business owner, explained just how simple tubing is: You start at Baptism Hole, and then you float for about 2 miles in two hours to the A.R. Matthews Memorial Park.
Take your life jacket. Bring a water bottle. Wear a mask on the shuttle van. And wear some shoes to protect your feet against the rocks on the bottom of the river.
Lie back. And enjoy the ride.
Oh, so simple.
“A lot of people just like the idea of getting on a lazy river and just relaxing — not doing any effort to float back down,” Johnson said.
Yes, folks, this is simple.
But John had to complicate things — just like he did down in Georgia.
Instead of staying on the tube and just floating over the rapids, John kept jumping off to go swimming in the river.
Sometimes, I couldn’t blame him.
On a sweltering summer’s day, it did feel good when I jumped off the tube to make a splash.
John jumped off as a brief thunderstorm started. At that point, we were kind of lost in the woods and just letting the river carry us.
We heard big booms of thunder. And John compared that to the crashing sounds of the smokestacks falling in the movie “Titanic.” I told John that was probably the last movie we needed to be thinking about as we were moving downstream.
Oh, the irony.
We were floating on big tubes with back rests.
And we were not alone.
“We’ve had a whole lot more business this year than ever,” said Johnson, 54. “We’re booked every weekend.”
A family of floaters behind us somehow floated past my son and me. All seven of them.
About that time, John told me to take his tube.
“Why?”
“I just want to walk,” he said.
“But the rapids are coming up,” I told him. “It’s the big rapids. And then it’s over. We have to get out.”
“Just hold on to my tube,” John said. “And I will meet you up there.”
So I did.
But that’s when the river carried me away.
Really, there wasn’t much I could do about it.
Unlike John, I certainly did not want to ramble over rapids without a flotation device.
WHOOSH!
Sailing beyond tiny whitecaps, I found myself stuck on a rock — with both my tube and John’s.
I yelled for my son.
I heard him answer.
I yelled again.
Yet all was silent.
I panicked. And I prayed.
“I’m almost there!” John finally hollered. “Ouch!”
“Where were you?” I asked as John splashed toward me and grabbed his tube.
“I was on the river, Dad. And, ugh — I really wish I had been on that tube. Ouch. Those rapids just kind of beat me up.”
I smiled and said, “You missed a good ride. Why in the world did you not stay on the tube?”
“I don’t know, Dad. I don’t know.”
I didn’t know either
It’s called tubing, after all — for a reason.
