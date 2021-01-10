The Bank of Marion's charitable donations topped $100,000

The Bank of Marion raised $46,000 in charitable donations during the Christmas season, pushing their 2020 charitable giving total to $111,000. During the weeks of Dec. 14 and 21, the bank donated a total of $20,500 to food banks and church pantries in its service area.

“We have an annual goal for charitable giving.” said Chris Snodgrass, the bank’s president and CEO. “Because of the increased need for food donations caused by COVID-19, we decided to use a large portion of our remaining 2020 charitable giving fund to help our local food distribution centers and churches that have taken on food pantry ministries. We know that there are people who donated food in the past who now must depend on such donations themselves.”

During this same period, the bank made four charitable donations in honor of retired members of its board of directors.

$5,000 was donated in honor of Everette N. Umbarger Jr. to the Mel Leaman Free Clinic, which serves low-income uninsured residents in Smyth, Washington and Grayson counties with free medical care. The clinic’s operating funds come from donations and grants.